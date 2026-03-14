Traders Signal Price Stability For Staples While Warning Of Freight Pressure On Edible Oils

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 14 (Petra) – Jordan's food security apparatus remains robust despite escalating regional geopolitical instability and subsequent disruptions to global supply chains, according to leading industry figures.In briefings provided to Petra, importers and wholesalers confirmed that the Kingdom maintains comfortable strategic reserves of essential commodities, ensuring market stability and uninterrupted supply for domestic consumers.The private sector's assurance comes as logistics corridors face increased pressure. To mitigate these headwinds, traders are calling for a streamlined regulatory environment, specifically urging customs authorities to prioritize food shipments at border crossings.There is also a concerted push for the banking sector to provide expedited, low-interest financing to allow importers to scale up procurement and hedge against potential price hikes in international markets.Market participants are actively leveraging alternative logistics routes to insulate the Kingdom from regional shocks. Importers highlighted the increased use of Mediterranean routes, including the Port of Lattakia, to transport goods from the European Union and Turkey via overland transit.In the meat sector, Jamal Al-Aqqad noted that red meat stocks are stable, with the industry diversifying its sourcing beyond traditional markets to include South Africa, Ethiopia, and chilled lamb from Australia.Similarly, Tariq Khoury, a board member of the General Syndicate for Food Merchants, emphasized that container arrivals at the Port of Aqaba continue without significant impediment, predicting price stability for the coming quarter.The outlook for staple goods remains largely positive, though certain categories face tighter margins. Raed Al-Takrouri, CEO of Al-Bahar Industrial and Trading Group, reported that while current stocks of vegetable oils are at normal levels, the escalation of regional conflict has already driven up freight and insurance premiums.Jordan consumes between 170,000 and 190,000 tonnes of vegetable oil annually, with sourcing spread across Ukraine, Russia, Malaysia, and several regional neighbors.Meanwhile, Jamal Amr, representative of the food sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, confirmed strong inventories of sugar, rice, and legumes, though he cautioned that the vegetable oil supply chain requires rapid replenishment to maintain an adequate buffer.To further fortify the national food cache, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce has proposed a suite of emergency measures. These include granting six months of free storage at bonded warehouses and free zones, as well as deferring customs duties and sales tax until after the point of sale.Industry leaders stress that such fiscal flexibility is essential to lowering the landed cost of goods and protecting Jordanian households from inflationary pressures.The general consensus remains that close coordination between the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and the private sector is vital to navigating the current maritime and logistical constraints effectively.