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Smithfield Man Charged With Illegally Selling The Firearm Used In The Campus Shooting At Old Dominion University


2026-03-14 06:02:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Kenya Mcchell Chapman, 32, of Smithfield, was charged with dealing in firearms without a license in connection with the March 12 shooting at Old Dominion University, and with three counts of false statements during firearms purchases.

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Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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