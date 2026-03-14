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Qatar Orders Evacuations

Qatar Orders Evacuations


2026-03-14 05:28:33
(MENAFN) The Qatari Interior Ministry declared on Saturday that officials are moving people from “specified areas” as a “temporary precautionary measure” to ensure public safety until potential security risks diminish.

A post on US social platform X indicated that the ministry encouraged residents to consult official sources for updates and to follow all provided directives.

Following the joint strikes by Israel and the US on Iran on Feb. 28, which have resulted in roughly 1,300 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the conflict has intensified.

In response, Tehran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities.

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