Google Closes $32Bn Wiz Takeover Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Google has finalised its $32 billion acquisition of the cloud security firm Wiz, marking one of the largest deals in the cybersecurity sector and underscoring the growing importance of protecting complex cloud infrastructure as companies expand their use of artificial intelligence and distributed computing.

The purchase brings Wiz into the Google Cloud division while allowing the company's technology to continue operating across multiple cloud platforms. Executives from both firms have said the strategy reflects a shift among enterprise customers that increasingly operate across several cloud providers and require unified security oversight rather than tools tied to a single ecosystem.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has positioned the acquisition as a decisive step in strengthening its cloud security capabilities against competitors such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The deal also highlights how cybersecurity is becoming central to the global cloud computing race as organisations handle larger volumes of data and rely on artificial intelligence workloads that can expose new vulnerabilities.

Founded in 2020 by Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica and Roy Reznik, Wiz quickly gained traction with large enterprises by offering software designed to detect vulnerabilities across cloud environments without requiring complex installations. The company built its reputation on providing a comprehensive view of security risks across platforms such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, enabling security teams to identify misconfigurations, data exposure and potential attack paths.

Rapid growth placed Wiz among the fastest-expanding cybersecurity companies in the technology sector. Its client list has included global corporations and major financial institutions seeking tools that can monitor sprawling digital infrastructure spread across multiple cloud services.

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Industry analysts say the acquisition reflects the accelerating convergence of cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. As enterprises move workloads to cloud platforms and deploy generative artificial intelligence systems, the attack surface for hackers expands. Security teams increasingly rely on automated monitoring tools capable of scanning vast networks of virtual machines, containers and databases in real time.

Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian described the integration of Wiz as an effort to give customers deeper visibility into their cloud environments while maintaining flexibility across providers. Company executives emphasised that Wiz would continue supporting multi-cloud customers, signalling that Google does not intend to restrict the product to its own infrastructure.

Maintaining that openness is seen as critical to preserving Wiz's appeal. Many large enterprises operate hybrid or multi-cloud architectures in which applications and data are spread across different platforms for resilience and regulatory compliance. Security solutions tied to a single cloud provider can limit visibility across such environments, creating gaps that attackers may exploit.

Cybersecurity specialists note that misconfigured cloud storage or improperly secured access credentials remain among the most common causes of major data breaches. Platforms that provide centralised oversight of these risks have therefore become highly valued by companies seeking to manage increasingly complex technology systems.

The transaction also highlights a broader wave of consolidation in cybersecurity as technology giants seek to strengthen their portfolios. Large cloud providers have been investing heavily in security services that can be integrated directly into infrastructure offerings, reducing the need for customers to assemble fragmented security tools from multiple vendors.

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Competition in the cloud market has intensified as artificial intelligence drives demand for high-performance computing infrastructure. Technology groups are racing to attract enterprise clients building AI models, data analytics systems and digital platforms that require secure, scalable cloud environments.

For Google, whose cloud business ranks behind Amazon and Microsoft in market share, strengthening security capabilities has become a strategic priority. Analysts say integrated security offerings can help cloud providers differentiate themselves while addressing one of the biggest concerns among corporate customers: the protection of sensitive data.

Wiz's technology is designed to scan entire cloud environments and identify potential vulnerabilities by mapping relationships between resources such as virtual machines, databases and application interfaces. By analysing these connections, the platform can highlight pathways that attackers might use to escalate privileges or access confidential information.

Security professionals argue that such contextual analysis is increasingly necessary as traditional perimeter-based security models become less effective. Modern cloud environments consist of constantly changing resources that may be created or removed within minutes, making static security configurations difficult to maintain.

The founders of Wiz built their experience in cyber intelligence units and technology companies before launching the start-up in Tel Aviv and New York. Their background helped shape the company's focus on automated threat detection and rapid deployment, features that resonated with enterprises looking to strengthen defences without introducing operational complexity.

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