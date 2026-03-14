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UN Chief Says Lebanon Was Forced Into Conflict Amid Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the people of Lebanon did not choose war but “they were dragged into it,” during a visit to the capital, Beirut, amid ongoing attacks by Israel.
“I have just landed in Beirut for a visit of solidarity with the people of Lebanon,” Guterres wrote on the social media platform X. “They did not choose this war. They were dragged into it.”
He pledged to "spare no effort" in pursuing a peaceful future for Lebanon and the wider region, saying they deserve stability and security.
The visit comes as hostilities continue between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, with Tel Aviv expanding operations in Lebanon since March 2 amid regional tensions.
The escalation follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and regional disruption.
“I have just landed in Beirut for a visit of solidarity with the people of Lebanon,” Guterres wrote on the social media platform X. “They did not choose this war. They were dragged into it.”
He pledged to "spare no effort" in pursuing a peaceful future for Lebanon and the wider region, saying they deserve stability and security.
The visit comes as hostilities continue between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, with Tel Aviv expanding operations in Lebanon since March 2 amid regional tensions.
The escalation follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, including the country’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and regional disruption.
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