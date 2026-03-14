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Trump Claims Putin May Be Assisting Iran Amid US-Israel Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin might be providing some level of support to Iran amid the ongoing US-Israeli military operations against the country.
“I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess,” Trump told a news outlet when asked about possible Russian assistance to Iran.
Trump added, “And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right? ... Yeah, we're helping them, also,” suggesting a perceived reciprocity in international support among global powers.
He further noted that other nations might view the situation similarly: “China would say the same thing ... 'they do it and we do it,'” he said.
Reports indicate that Russia has provided Tehran with intelligence that could assist in targeting US forces in the Middle East. According to media accounts, Moscow allegedly shared information on the locations of US military assets, including warships and aircraft.
“I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess,” Trump told a news outlet when asked about possible Russian assistance to Iran.
Trump added, “And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right? ... Yeah, we're helping them, also,” suggesting a perceived reciprocity in international support among global powers.
He further noted that other nations might view the situation similarly: “China would say the same thing ... 'they do it and we do it,'” he said.
Reports indicate that Russia has provided Tehran with intelligence that could assist in targeting US forces in the Middle East. According to media accounts, Moscow allegedly shared information on the locations of US military assets, including warships and aircraft.
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