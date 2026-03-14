Pulpit To Pentagon: The Evangelicals Who See Iran War As God's Plan

MENAFN - Asia Times) As the American and Israeli war with Iran unfolds, some American Christians are speaking of the conflict in biblical terms, mapping end-time prophecies on to current events in the Middle East.

In a sermon on March 1, 2026, for example, John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, described the war as part of a divine plan.“Prophetically, we're right on cue,” he said.

Later, he prayed that“God Almighty is brought onto the battlefield and the enemies of Zion and the enemies of the United States can be destroyed before our eyes. Let God arise and let his enemies be scattered.”

Meanwhile, Christian singer and activist Sean Feucht referred to“the end-time open doors of what (God) is going to do in Iran when this regime is prayerfully removed.”

This type of apocalyptic thought has roots in the 19th century, when many American preachers turned toward more literal readings of the Bible. Those readings also emphasized the Bible's account of God promising the“Holy Land” to Abraham and his descendants.

But Christian Zionism's influence on politics has grown over the past half-century, as I write about in my book“Zeal for Zion.” Today, that mindset seems to be moving into the halls of the American government and the military.

End of an age

“Dispensationalism” is a Protestant idea that human history is divided into different ages, or dispensations, that each unfold God's plan for the world.

Churches that embrace it, which tend to be evangelical, believe that the current dispensation is coming to an end. But that time can be ushered in only by great suffering, a period known as“Jacob's tribulations.” Israel is the place where they believe these tribulations will begin, and where they will culminate in Jesus' Second Coming.

In the US, the most powerful manifestation of dispensationalist and apocalyptic thought is Christian Zionism. The term refers to many Christians' strong support for Israel, rooted in the biblical account of God's covenant with the Hebrew people.