Why Jana Nayagan OTT Release Was Cancelled By Amazon Amid Thalapathy Vijay's Controversies

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) There's some shocking news about the political action-thriller 'Jana Nayagan'. The film's digital rights deal has reportedly been cancelled, sending shockwaves through the film industry.

Reports earlier suggested that Amazon Prime Video had acquired the OTT rights for the high-budget Tamil film Jana Nayagan. However, recent leaks indicate that Amazon has backed out, reportedly due to technical glitches or issues with the film's runtime. This has left fans and industry insiders surprised.

OTT platforms occasionally withdraw from deals if a film's content or quality fails to meet their internal guidelines. In the case of Jana Nayagan, speculation is rising: did Amazon cancel due to possible political scenes that might create controversy, or is it merely a routine business-related concern?

After Amazon's exit, the film's producers are reportedly exploring other streaming options, including Netflix and Zee5. Despite these efforts, the OTT release remains uncertain. Netizens have started mocking the situation, coining the phrase“Soli Mudinju,” implying that the film's story and release prospects are effectively stalled.

Some believe that the film's release is now intertwined with Vijay's political ambitions. The perception is that Jana Nayagan will only gain clearance if Vijay, the TVK party president, becomes Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the upcoming assembly elections, keeping controversies alive until that outcome is determined.

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Vijay faced severe criticism during a political campaign in Karur when a stampede occurred at one of his speeches, resulting in approximately 50 deaths. After taking a brief hiatus, he returned to public life to continue his political campaign, though public controversies surrounding him have not ceased.

In Vijay's personal life, his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu family court, citing an extramarital affair. She also requested permission to stay in their Neelankarai residence until the case concludes. Reports suggest Vijay may have paid ₹250 crore in alimony, shocking fans, especially his female followers.