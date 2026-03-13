Jordan At The Heart Of A Volatile Region: A Strategy For Survival In Turbulent Times

MENAFN - Amman Net) Amid waves of change and successive regional conflicts, Jordan emerges as an exceptional case in the Middle East. Its sensitive geopolitical position places it in direct contact with the crises in Syria and Iraq, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and broader regional tensions, yet it has managed to maintain a relative stability that surpasses that of many of its neighbours.



In the recent war on Iran, the Jordanian stance reflects a firm defensive approach based on established principles, foremost among them the refusal to allow the kingdom's territory or airspace to become a battleground, alongside an emphasis on the primacy of diplomacy and dialogue to contain escalation.

The Hashemite Kingdom has succeeded in preserving itself as a“quiet pier” amid a stormy environment. But this calm, analysts argue, is not a product of prosperity; it is an ongoing act of“tightrope walking,” where the state relies on a complex combination of preventive diplomacy, international aid, and internal social resilience tested daily under harsh conditions.

Since its independence in 1946, the Jordanian state has understood that its geographic size and limited resources necessitate an extraordinarily pragmatic foreign policy.

This pragmatism is evident in the approach of King Abdullah II, who has positioned Jordan as an“indispensable moderate mediator.” Today, the kingdom is a state capable of speaking with Washington and the European Union in the same language it occasionally uses with their regional rivals, grounded in a legacy of non-intervention in the affairs of others.



This positioning has made Jordan's stability a“high international interest.” For the United States and the United Kingdom, Jordan represents the most stable base for counter-terrorism efforts and balancing regional power. Consequently, American aid, exceeding $1.5 billion annually, flows not merely as a grant, but as a strategic investment to ensure that this“fortress” remains resilient and that its long borders, the first line of defence against arms smuggling, drugs, and extremist groups, are secure.

The kingdom was not immune to the winds of the“Arab Spring,” which toppled entrenched regimes, but Jordan's response was notable for its difference. While other states opted for zero-tolerance security crackdowns, Amman adopted a strategy of“flexible containment.”

Through the formation of royal committees to modernise the political system and introduce constitutional amendments, the state managed to channel popular demands from“the street” to“negotiating tables,” creating a safety valve that prevented a large-scale explosion. Nevertheless, liberal critics argue that these reforms remain slow-moving, and the real challenge lies in translating legislation into tangible reality that citizens can feel in their political representation.

The Jordanian scene cannot be understood without reference to its immense demographic burden. The kingdom today hosts more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees, in addition to millions of Palestinians, making Jordan the second-largest host of refugees in the world relative to its population. This pressure has placed unprecedented strain on infrastructure, including water, education, and healthcare.



Economically, Jordan experiences a state of perpetual“bottleneck.” Youth unemployment, approaching 40%, is not merely a statistic but a potential catalyst for social frustration. With rising living costs and the erosion of the middle class, questions arise about the sustainability of reliance on foreign aid. Yet the government seeks innovation in alternative sectors, with Jordan achieving notable success in renewable energy, which is set to contribute 20% of the total energy mix by 2024, representing a serious attempt to reduce the energy burden weighing on the state budget.

The Jordanian model remains founded on an equation of“anxious balance.” The kingdom's ability to survive at the heart of a“blazing region” depends on its ongoing capacity to convince the world of its necessity as a moderate mediator, while simultaneously assuring its domestic audience that economic and political reforms are inevitably on the way.

Jordan's“strategy for survival” is a testament to state resilience, yet it remains contingent on unpredictable regional and international variables. Managing crises in Amman is thus a continuous process with no margin for error, where the cost is always the stability that all regard as an“oasis” amid a desert of uncertainty.