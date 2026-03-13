Qatar Welcomes Broad Access Granted To International Inquiry On Syria

Qatar has welcomed the broad access granted by the Syrian government to the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic and its continued co-operation with the Commission.

Qatar noted that such engagement strengthens the complementarity between national efforts and the Commission's work in supporting investigations into human rights violations, providing technical assistance and expertise to Syrian national authorities, promoting justice and accountability, and assisting Syria in meeting its international human rights obligations.

This came in a statement delivered yesterday by the second secretary of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Hamad Mohammed al-Suwaidi, during his participation in the interactive dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic under Item 4, within the framework of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The statement also commended the efforts undertaken by the Syrian government and its engagement with various UN mechanisms, including the establishment of national commissions on transitional justice and missing persons.

It further welcomed the recent agreement on the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian National Army, describing it as a positive step toward reinforcing stability, fostering national consensus, and advancing the building of a state grounded in strong and inclusive institutions.

The statement called on the international community to continue providing technical, humanitarian, and developmental support to Syria, to work toward lifting sanctions, and to take the necessary measures to halt Israeli aggression and end its occupation of Syrian territory.