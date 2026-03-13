Neurogenica Nerve Support Claims Evaluated: 2026 Consumer Research Report On Peripheral Nerve Health Supplements, Ingredient Science, And What To Verify Before Buying

Tallmadge, OH, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, particularly if you have existing health conditions, take prescription medications, or are managing a diagnosed nerve condition. Affiliate Disclosure: If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented.

In this report, the term "effectiveness" refers strictly to how NeuroGenica's marketing materials describe potential outcomes. It does not indicate that the finished product has been clinically proven effective as a proprietary formula. Individual results vary.

More people are actively researching nerve health supplements than at any point in recent memory. Search trends show consistent growth in queries around tingling, numbness, burning sensations, and peripheral nerve support - particularly among adults over 50 who are managing the kind of persistent discomfort that disrupts sleep, limits mobility, and makes everyday tasks feel unpredictable.







This report evaluates what the company states about NeuroGenica, examines the scientific context surrounding the ingredients discussed in its marketing materials, and outlines the factors consumers may wish to independently verify before purchasing.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current NeuroGenica offer (official NeuroGenica page).

What Is NeuroGenica

NeuroGenica is a dietary supplement sold in capsule form, with a recommended serving of two capsules daily. It is distributed by Good Mix Naturals and sold exclusively through the official website at Purchases are processed through ClickBank as the authorized payment processor.

The company markets NeuroGenica as a nerve health support formula designed to provide nutritional support for adults interested in peripheral nerve health, daily nerve function support, and broader nutritional wellness related to the nervous system.

According to the company's marketing materials, the product is manufactured in the United States in a GMP-compliant (Good Manufacturing Practices) facility. The label identifies it as a dietary supplement - not a drug, not a prescription product, and not an FDA-approved treatment for any condition. The product label includes the standard FDA dietary supplement disclaimer confirming that its statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Customer support is available through NeuroGenica's published contact information: by phone at (877) 202-3081, by email at..., and through their helpdesk at The company's address is listed as 285 Northeast Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278.

Ingredient Research Context

One of the most useful things you can do when evaluating any nerve health supplement is go ingredient by ingredient - looking at what published research has actually examined, at what dosages, and in what populations. That context matters because it is the difference between ingredient-level research (which exists for several compounds in this formula) and product-level clinical proof (which would require a study on NeuroGenica as a finished formulation).

The label lists individual ingredient amounts for most of the formula's components, which allows readers to compare the formulation against published ingredient research. That is more transparency than many supplements in this category provide, and it makes a meaningful side-by-side evaluation possible in a way that fully undisclosed proprietary blends do not.

Here is what the published literature has examined for the key ingredients in this formula.

Benfotiamine - 300 mg

This is the compound most prominently featured in NeuroGenica's marketing, and it carries the most directly relevant published research for nerve health applications among all the ingredients in this formula. Benfotiamine is a fat-soluble form of thiamine (Vitamin B1) with significantly higher bioavailability than standard thiamine, meaning it absorbs more efficiently and reaches nerve tissue at higher concentrations than the conventional water-soluble form.

A randomized controlled trial published in Diabetes Care examined benfotiamine supplementation in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, using doses of 300 mg to 600 mg daily over six weeks, and reported improvements in validated neuropathy symptom scores compared to placebo. Additional peer-reviewed studies have examined benfotiamine in related peripheral neuropathy contexts. The 300 mg dose in NeuroGenica falls within the lower end of the range studied in published research. This is ingredient-level research; NeuroGenica as a finished product has not been independently evaluated in a published clinical trial.

Vitamin B12 as Methylcobalamin - 1,000 mcg

B12 deficiency is one of the most well-documented reversible causes of peripheral neuropathy in published medical literature. Methylcobalamin - the active, bioavailable form used in this formula - has been studied for its role in nerve regeneration and myelin maintenance at doses ranging from 500 mcg to 1,500 mcg daily in published clinical contexts. The 1,000 mcg dose in NeuroGenica is consistent with supplementation ranges studied for B12-deficiency neuropathy. This is ingredient-level research; NeuroGenica as a finished product has not been independently evaluated in a published clinical trial.

Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid) - 400 mg

Vitamin C's role in nerve health goes beyond its general antioxidant function. Cell-based laboratory research has examined ascorbic acid in relation to myelin-forming processes in Schwann cells, with studies exploring how vitamin C interacts with gene pathways involved in myelin synthesis. This description reflects laboratory findings on isolated cells under controlled conditions and should not be interpreted as evidence that the finished NeuroGenica product restores Schwann cells in the way the company's marketing describes. The 400 mg dose - delivering 444% of the Daily Value - exceeds typical dietary intake and is in the range examined in relevant cell-based research. This is ingredient-level research; NeuroGenica as a finished product has not been independently evaluated in a published clinical trial.

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) - 20 mg

At 1,538% of the Daily Value, riboflavin is present at a significantly elevated dose in this formula. Published research, including work from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has examined riboflavin's role in reducing oxidative stress in nerve tissue and supporting mitochondrial function - both areas relevant to peripheral nerve health research. This is ingredient-level research; NeuroGenica as a finished product has not been independently evaluated in a published clinical trial.

Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate - 25 mg

This is the active, coenzyme form of B6, which plays a role in neurotransmitter synthesis and nerve function. Published literature has examined both the supportive role of B6 at normal-to-moderate doses and an association between very high B6 intake - typically above 200 mg daily over extended periods - and peripheral nerve symptoms. The 25 mg dose in NeuroGenica is well below the threshold associated with concern in published literature, but individuals with specific B6 sensitivities or those taking medications that affect B6 metabolism should discuss this with their healthcare provider before use.

Folate as L-5-MTHF - 680 mcg DFE

The methylfolate form used here is the bioactive form of folate, which bypasses the conversion step required for standard folic acid and makes it readily available for metabolic processes. Folate is an essential nutrient in neurological function and has published research supporting its role in nerve health and myelin-related pathways. This is ingredient-level research; NeuroGenica as a finished product has not been independently evaluated in a published clinical trial.

Coenzyme Q10 (as Ubiquinone) - 50 mg

CoQ10 is involved in mitochondrial energy production and has been examined in published research for neuroprotective properties. Research has explored CoQ10 across various neurological contexts, particularly in settings where mitochondrial function is a contributing factor. At 50 mg, the dose falls within commonly studied supplementation ranges. This is ingredient-level research; NeuroGenica as a finished product has not been independently evaluated in a published clinical trial.

Choline Blend (L-Bitartrate Coated and Sunflower Lecithin) - 100 mg

Choline is a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in nerve signal transmission. Published research has examined choline's role in nerve cell membrane integrity, particularly through phosphatidylcholine - the form found in sunflower lecithin. This is ingredient-level research; NeuroGenica as a finished product has not been independently evaluated in a published clinical trial.

The full formula also includes Vitamin D3 (50 mcg), Vitamin E (30 mg), Niacin as niacinamide (50 mg NE), Zinc as zinc citrate (20 mg), Copper as copper bisglycinate chelate (0.1 mg), and Lithium Orotate (0.038 mg) - each contributing to the broader nutritional and antioxidant profile of the formula at their stated doses.

How the NeuroGenica Formula Is Marketed to Work

According to the company's marketing materials, NeuroGenica is formulated to support nerve health through a combination of B vitamins, antioxidants, and metabolic compounds that the company describes as working together to support the body's natural nerve-maintenance processes.

The central framework in the company's marketing involves Schwann cells - the glial cells in the peripheral nervous system responsible for producing myelin, the insulating sheath around nerve fibers. The company's website describes a scenario where environmental compounds damage Schwann cells over time, leading to what it characterizes as exposed nerve fibers and the symptoms many people associate with peripheral nerve discomfort. This description reflects the company's marketing framework and should not be interpreted as evidence that the finished product restores Schwann cells or reverses nerve damage.

The Schwann cell and myelin sheath framework is grounded in recognized neuroscience - these structures and their role in peripheral nerve function are well-documented in published literature. The distinction that matters for consumers is between that established biological context and the specific claims about a supplement's ability to act on those structures, which requires product-level clinical evidence that does not currently appear to exist for NeuroGenica as a finished formula.

The company's marketing also references a figure describing a significant percentage boost to nerve protection. This is presented in marketing materials as an ingredient-level research reference, not a validated outcome for NeuroGenica as a finished formulated product. No published clinical trial appears to have evaluated NeuroGenica's proprietary formula and produced this figure. It reflects ingredient research conducted under specific controlled conditions, not a measured result from the finished supplement.

According to the company's FAQ, the recommended daily routine is two capsules taken with water, ideally with breakfast, as part of a consistent daily approach to nutritional nerve support.

Peripheral Nerve Health Research Landscape

Understanding the broader research landscape around peripheral neuropathy helps put any nerve health supplement in its proper context - including NeuroGenica.

Peripheral neuropathy is estimated to affect roughly 20 million Americans, according to figures cited in public health literature, though prevalence estimates vary depending on how the condition is defined and which populations are studied. Diabetes is the most commonly cited underlying cause in the United States, with diabetic peripheral neuropathy representing a significant share of diagnosed cases. Other contributors include chemotherapy-related nerve damage, B-vitamin deficiencies (particularly B12 and B1), autoimmune conditions, alcohol-related nerve damage, and a substantial proportion of cases where no identifiable cause is found - referred to as idiopathic neuropathy.

The diversity of causes is one of the most clinically important facts about neuropathy - and one of the most relevant when evaluating whether any nutritional supplement may be applicable to a given person's situation. Nutritional interventions have the strongest published support for deficiency-related neuropathy, particularly B12-deficiency neuropathy, where restoring adequate B12 levels can lead to measurable improvement. That is a distinct and well-studied subset of the overall neuropathy population.

The aging of the U.S. population is contributing to growing consumer interest in nerve health support products. Peripheral nerve function naturally changes with age, and B12 absorption tends to decline in older adults due to reduced stomach acid production - making this population particularly susceptible to B12-related nerve concerns even without a specific diagnosed deficiency.

Against this backdrop, the nerve health supplement market has expanded considerably. Most products in this category - including NeuroGenica - rely on ingredient-level research rather than finished-product clinical trials to support their marketing claims. That is the norm across the dietary supplement industry, and understanding it allows consumers to evaluate claims with the appropriate level of scrutiny rather than accepting or dismissing them reflexively.

NeuroGenica Pricing and Purchase Structure

According to the official website at the time of this report, NeuroGenica is available in three multi-bottle packages, all described as one-time purchases with no automatic rebilling or subscription charges.

The 6-bottle option (180-day supply) is listed at $39 per bottle, totaling $234 with free US shipping. The 3-bottle option (90-day supply) is listed at $49 per bottle, totaling $147 with free US shipping. The 2-bottle option (60-day supply) is listed at $59 per bottle, totaling $118 with a $9.95 shipping fee.

The company states that certain package options may include additional digital resources related to sleep and nerve health education. Pricing and package details are subject to change. Always verify current terms directly on the official website before completing any purchase. Full details are available by viewing the current NeuroGenica offer (official NeuroGenica page).

NeuroGenica Refund Policy and Satisfaction Guarantee

According to published company terms, NeuroGenica orders are covered by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. The company refers to this policy as the "Pain-Free Pledge." Per the published policy, consumers who are unsatisfied within 60 days of purchase can request a full refund by returning both opened and unopened bottles - with labels attached - to the company's return address at 285 Northeast Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278.

The buyer is responsible for return shipping charges. Refund requests are initiated through the helpdesk at The company states processing takes approximately seven business days after receipt of the return, with email confirmation sent once the refund has been issued.

Consumers should retain all purchase confirmation documentation and review the complete refund policy on the official website before ordering, as guarantee terms apply under the company's current published conditions.

NeuroGenica Customer Testimonials: What Consumers Should Know

The official NeuroGenica website features customer testimonials describing individual experiences - including accounts of improved sleep, reduced tingling and burning sensations, and greater confidence in daily mobility. These are attributed to named individuals with locations.

The standard ClickBank retailer disclosures applicable to this product include language that consumers should review carefully. These terms state that testimonials and case studies do not reflect the typical purchaser's experience, do not apply to the average person, and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results. It is also standard practice in this industry for marketing materials to use actors or voice actors to portray customer experiences.

That does not mean people do not have positive experiences with this type of product. It means the accounts featured in marketing materials represent exceptional outcomes as defined by the company's own published terms - not typical results. Reading testimonials as individual anecdotes rather than predictive benchmarks is the most accurate way to approach them.

A Note on the "Stanford Expert" Reference

The NeuroGenica website states the product is "Recommended by Stanford's Top Pain Expert and Neuropathy Specialist." This claim is worth examining before it factors into a purchasing decision.

No named individual, published credential, or verifiable institutional affiliation with Stanford University appears in the publicly available product materials. The statement appears in marketing copy without attribution to a named clinician or documented relationship with the institution. Stanford University has not publicly endorsed or affiliated with NeuroGenica based on information available at the time of this report.

When evaluating any supplement, unattributed expert endorsements are best assessed by searching for the named individual's published work, verifying their institutional affiliation through official sources, and confirming any stated relationship through verifiable documentation - not marketing copy alone.

Consumer Verification Checklist

Talk to your healthcare provider first. This is the most important step - particularly for anyone with a diagnosed neuropathy condition, people taking prescription medications, individuals managing diabetes, and adults with chronic health conditions. A provider familiar with your history can assess whether nutritional supplementation is appropriate and whether any ingredients in this formula have interaction considerations with your current care plan.

Separate ingredient research from product research. Published studies on benfotiamine, methylcobalamin, Vitamin C, and riboflavin examined individual compounds under specific controlled conditions. They did not evaluate NeuroGenica's finished formula. Keeping that distinction clear helps form realistic expectations rather than ones built on marketing framing.

Consider whether your symptoms may have a nutritional cause. B12 deficiency is a recognized and reversible cause of peripheral neuropathy. A blood test can determine whether deficiency is contributing to your symptoms before any supplement decision is made - and if deficiency is present, targeted supplementation under medical supervision may be appropriate.

Review the testimonial disclosure terms. The applicable ClickBank terms disclose that results are exceptional rather than typical and that dramatized portrayals may be used in marketing materials. Reading those terms before forming expectations based on testimonial content provides a more accurate baseline.

Confirm refund terms before ordering. The 60-day window requires returning bottles at the buyer's expense to the company's Ohio address. Understanding this in advance avoids surprises if the product does not meet your expectations.

Verify current pricing independently. All pricing in this report was accurate at time of publication but is subject to change without notice. Confirm current terms on the official website before completing any purchase.

Who Might Consider NeuroGenica in 2026

Based on the company's published positioning and the ingredient profile described above, NeuroGenica may be of interest to certain adults exploring nutritional support for nerve health.

Adults who prefer a consolidated B-vitamin and antioxidant formula: NeuroGenica packages methylcobalamin B12, pyridoxal 5'-phosphate B6, L-methylfolate, riboflavin, benfotiamine, and CoQ10 in a single daily serving. Individuals currently taking multiple separate supplements may find a consolidated approach more practical - provided the ingredients and doses align with what their healthcare provider recommends.

Adults exploring nutritional support as part of a broader health plan: Some individuals dealing with nerve discomfort are interested in whether nutritional support could complement their overall approach. For those whose healthcare providers have confirmed no contraindications for the ingredients in this formula, it may represent one component of a broader wellness plan.

Individuals with suspected B-vitamin gaps: Adults with dietary patterns that may limit B12 intake - including those following plant-based diets, older adults with reduced B12 absorption, or individuals on medications that affect B-vitamin metabolism - may find the B-vitamin complex in this formula worth discussing with their healthcare provider.

Other options may be more appropriate for people who:

Have a diagnosed medical cause for neuropathy requiring specific treatment: Diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy, autoimmune nerve conditions, and hereditary neuropathies each carry distinct clinical management requirements. A dietary supplement is not a substitute for the medical care appropriate to these conditions.

Need verified individual dosing for clinical comparison: Consumers whose healthcare providers need to evaluate the full formulation against specific clinical parameters should present the complete supplement label - available on the official website - for professional review before beginning use.

Are taking medications with potential nutrient interactions: High-dose B vitamins, CoQ10, and certain antioxidant compounds have documented interaction considerations with specific medications. Healthcare provider consultation is especially important before starting this or any concentrated nutritional supplement.

Frequently Asked Questions About NeuroGenica

What is NeuroGenica and what is it marketed for?

NeuroGenica is a dietary supplement marketed for nerve health support. The company positions it as a nutritional formula designed to support the body's natural nerve maintenance processes, with particular emphasis on B-vitamin replenishment and antioxidant support for nerve tissue. It is sold as a two-capsule daily serving by Good Mix Naturals from Tallmadge, Ohio.

How does NeuroGenica work, according to the company?

According to the company's marketing materials, NeuroGenica is formulated to deliver B vitamins, benfotiamine, and antioxidant compounds that the brand describes as supporting Schwann cell function and myelin sheath integrity - both components of peripheral nerve function. The company frames this as addressing the nutritional environment around nerve tissue rather than treating nerve damage as a medical condition. This description reflects the company's marketing framework and should not be interpreted as product-level clinical evidence.

What are the NeuroGenica ingredients?

The formula includes Vitamin C (400 mg), Vitamin D3 (50 mcg), Vitamin E (30 mg), Riboflavin (20 mg), Niacin as niacinamide (50 mg), Vitamin B6 as pyridoxal 5'-phosphate (25 mg), Methylfolate (680 mcg DFE), Vitamin B12 as methylcobalamin (1,000 mcg), Zinc (20 mg), Copper (0.1 mg), Benfotiamine (300 mg), a Choline blend of L-Bitartrate Coated and Sunflower Lecithin (100 mg), Coenzyme Q10 (50 mg), and Lithium Orotate (0.038 mg).

Is NeuroGenica a neuropathy treatment?

No. NeuroGenica is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease - including neuropathy. The FDA has not evaluated or approved it for any therapeutic indication. Individuals with diagnosed neuropathy should work with their healthcare provider to understand appropriate medical management for their specific condition.

Is NeuroGenica FDA approved?

Dietary supplements are not required to receive FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate or approve supplement efficacy claims prior to market entry. The NeuroGenica label includes the standard FDA dietary supplement disclaimer. The company states the product is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-compliant facility - which relates to manufacturing standards, not product approval.

What published research exists on benfotiamine for nerve health?

Benfotiamine has been examined in peer-reviewed research, including a randomized controlled trial published in Diabetes Care that studied its use in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy at daily doses of 300 mg to 600 mg. Published research also covers benfotiamine's bioavailability advantages over standard thiamine and its role in reducing oxidative stress in nerve tissue. That research examined benfotiamine as an isolated compound in specific patient populations - it does not constitute clinical testing of NeuroGenica as a finished product.

What does the company say about results timelines?

According to the company's FAQ, some consumers notice changes relatively quickly, with more meaningful long-term benefits described as developing through consistent use over time. The company recommends the 6-bottle package for what it describes as the compounding effect of sustained supplementation. These timeline descriptions reflect the company's marketing framing alongside ingredient-level research references - individual responses depend on many personal health factors. The company's own terms confirm that testimonial results represent exceptional outcomes rather than typical consumer experiences.

Are there any side effect considerations with NeuroGenica?

The company states that no side effects have been reported in its marketing materials. That type of claim reflects marketing language rather than independently verified clinical safety data. Adults taking prescription medications, managing chronic health conditions, or with known nutrient sensitivities should consult a healthcare provider before use. High-dose B vitamins and antioxidants can carry interaction considerations with certain medications that a qualified clinician can help evaluate.

What is the NeuroGenica refund policy?

According to published company terms, a 60-day satisfaction guarantee covers purchases. Refund requests are initiated through Returns require sending opened and unopened bottles back to the company's Ohio address at the buyer's expense. Processing takes approximately seven business days after receipt. Consumers should retain all purchase confirmation records and review current terms before ordering.

Where can NeuroGenica be purchased?

Per the company's website, NeuroGenica is sold exclusively through the official website. The site advises that listings on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other third-party platforms are unauthorized and may not be authentic. Purchasing through the official page is the only way to ensure refund eligibility under the company's published guarantee terms.

Additional Consumer Research

Consumers researching NeuroGenica alongside other peripheral nerve health supplements may find it useful to review additional published reporting on this product's ingredient framework. An earlier consumer overview examining the NeuroGenica 11-Second Vitamin C Ritual, Schwann cell research context, and benfotiamine ingredient science provides additional background on the biological framework behind the company's core marketing claims. Evaluating multiple independent sources alongside peer-reviewed literature on benfotiamine, methylcobalamin B12, and B-vitamin supplementation in neuropathy contexts is recommended before making any purchasing decision. The FDA's published guidance on dietary supplement claims is also a useful reference for understanding the regulatory framework that governs this product category.

Summary

NeuroGenica is a dietary supplement positioned for peripheral nerve health support, marketed around a combination of B vitamins - including benfotiamine and methylcobalamin B12 - alongside antioxidants and metabolic support compounds. The label lists individual ingredient amounts, which allows readers to compare the formulation against published ingredient research in a way that fully undisclosed proprietary blends do not permit.

Several key ingredients - particularly benfotiamine, methylcobalamin B12, Vitamin C, and riboflavin - have published research at the individual compound level in nerve health contexts. That research was conducted on isolated compounds under specific conditions and does not extend to NeuroGenica as a finished proprietary formula, for which no published clinical trial appears to exist.

The company offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, one-time pricing with no subscription billing, and GMP-compliant manufacturing. Testimonials on the official website are subject to the standard ClickBank disclosure that results are exceptional rather than typical and that dramatized portrayals may be used.

For consumers who have completed their own research, full product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current NeuroGenica offer (official NeuroGenica page).

Contact Information

Company: NeuroGenica / Good Mix NaturalsTM

Address: 285 Northeast Avenue, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Phone: (877) 202-3081

Email:...

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an independent informational consumer research report and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. NeuroGenica is a dietary supplement, not a drug, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, existing medications, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Nerve health concerns should be assessed by a qualified healthcare provider. This article is not a substitute for medical evaluation or treatment.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. NeuroGenica is a dietary supplement, not a medication or prescribed treatment. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions including diagnosed neuropathy or diabetes, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting NeuroGenica or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline nerve health, the underlying cause of symptoms, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, dietary habits, and other individual variables. Testimonial results described on the company's website represent exceptional outcomes per the applicable ClickBank disclosure terms, not typical or guaranteed results for all purchasers.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (March 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official NeuroGenica website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with NeuroGenica and their healthcare provider before making decisions.