Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Launch Lucknow's Green Corridor Project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Friday inaugurated two phases of the 28-kilometre Green Corridor project in Lucknow, marking a major step toward improving urban mobility in the state capital. The inauguration of the 28-kilometre project took place alongside the laying of the foundation stone for the upcoming two phases.

'Translating Atal Ji's Vision into Reality': CM Yogi

CM Yogi said that the state government worked to translate Atal Ji's vision into reality on the ground under the leadership of the Defence Minister Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "When the Defence Minister presented his vision regarding this initiative to us, we entrusted the project to the LDA. The LDA cleared the encroached land, raised funds through mortgage financing, and today, two phases of this project have been dedicated to the public."

The Chief Minister said that Lucknow is now emerging as a model state capital. "Lucknow stands as a prime example of what a state capital ought to be. Visitors from across the country and the world now remark that Lucknow has truly achieved something innovative. Indeed, the capital has now truly become the embodiment of the phrase: "Smile, you are in Lucknow," he added.

Lucknow to be 'AI City' with Accelerated Metro

CM Yogi informed that approval has been granted to expedite the Metro rail project in the city. He further stated that Lucknow is being developed as an 'AI City', with all necessary resources already in place. "Approval has now also been granted to effectively accelerate the Metro rail project in Lucknow. Furthermore, Lucknow is being developed as an 'AI City,' and the necessary resources for this initiative have already been secured," he added.

CM Yogi further added, "During Atal Ji's tenure, while serving as the Transport Minister, Rajnath Ji gifted the 'Shaheed Path' to Lucknow. Subsequently, through discussions with Gadkari Ji, he secured the 'Kisan Path' for the city."

Rajnath Singh Inspects Corridor, Addresses Public

The Defence Minister, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the Green Corridor at a program organised at Samtamulk Square. He also inspected the Green Corridor from Samtamulk Square to Daliganj Bridge and honoured the employees. He then addressed a public meeting at Jhulelal Vatika in Hasanganj.(ANI)

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