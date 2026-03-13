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BCE Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:49 AM EST - BCE Inc.: Announces that its CFO Curtis Millen will participate in a fireside chat at the Desjardins Montréal Conference on Tuesday, March 17, at 9:00 am eastern in Montréal. BCE Inc. shares T are trading up $0.17 at $35.20.
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