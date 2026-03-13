MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2026 Quarterly Distribution

March 13, 2026 11:01 AM EDT | Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - LDIC Inc. ( TSX: MDS ) (the " Manager "), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the " Fund "), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06161 per Class A unit and US$0.05573 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 10, 2026, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2026.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.

Tel: (416) 362-4141

Email: ...

Website:

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Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund