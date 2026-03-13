Bytedance Is Planning To Rely On Nvidia's AI Chips

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance Ltd., is reportedly planning to use Nvidia Corporation's advanced chips to expand its computing power for artificial intelligence (AI) research and development outside China, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Sources familiar with the matter say ByteDance is seeking access to these semiconductors through a potential agreement with Aolani Cloud, a Singapore-based graphics processing unit (GPU) cloud service provider and an official Nvidia partner. Under the plan, ByteDance could deploy around 500 Nvidia Blackwell computing systems in Malaysia, which would include roughly 36,000 B200 chips.

If the deal between ByteDance and Aolani Cloud is finalized, the total cost of the hardware could exceed $2.5 billion, the sources added. Such a large-scale investment highlights the growing global competition in AI infrastructure, as tech companies race to secure powerful chips needed to train next-generation artificial intelligence models.

Industry analysts note that Nvidia's Blackwell architecture is designed specifically for large AI workloads and could significantly accelerate the development of advanced AI systems used in recommendation algorithms, content moderation, and generative AI tools.