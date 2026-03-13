John Keells Logistics Strengthens Partnership With CWIT For Inter-Terminal Transport

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd (JKLL), a leading Sri Lankan third-party logistics provider, has expanded its engagement with Colombo West International Terminal (Private) Limited (CWIT) through inter-terminal transport (ITT) services within the Port of Colombo. The move supports CWIT's goals to improve operational efficiency, reliability, and scalability across terminal activities.

ITT operations require precision, coordination, and operational discipline. JKLL's appointment reflects CWIT's confidence in its ability to manage complex transport operations in a high-throughput port environment. The services leverage JKLL's technology-enabled logistics framework, including real-time fleet tracking, performance monitoring, and data-driven planning, ensuring visibility, compliance, and service quality.

The expansion builds on JKLL's successful implementation of Inter-Terminal Vehicle (ITV) operations at CWIT, which enhanced cargo movement, coordination, and service continuity. Performance outcomes from the ITV operations laid the foundation for this broader ITT partnership.

CWIT CEO Munish Kanwar said,“John Keells Logistics has demonstrated reliable precision in managing complex logistics. We value this partnership and look forward to further opportunities.” JKLL CEO Lasitha Manachanayake added,“Our focus remains on operational excellence, technology integration, and enhanced coordination across terminal operations.”

The partnership aligns with CWIT's long-term strategy to strengthen inter-terminal transport capabilities and support future growth. It reflects both companies' commitment to operational excellence, process integrity, and sustainable performance in Sri Lanka's port infrastructure.

John Keells Holdings PLC, the largest Colombo Stock Exchange-listed conglomerate, operates over 80 companies across seven sectors, employs 18,000+ people, and drives CSR initiatives through John Keells Foundation and Plasticcycle.