2.16 Lakh Tripura Farmers To Receive Rs 46.36 Crore Under PM-KISAN, Says Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, March 13 (IANS) Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on Friday, told that Rs 46.36 crore will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of 2.16 lakh farmers in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The Minister shared the information after attending the 22nd instalment distribution programme of the scheme virtually along with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The programme was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Assam.

The state-level programme was organised at the State Agriculture Research Station in Arundhuti Nagar on the outskirts of Agartala.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nath said that PM-KISAN is a Central government scheme launched in the state in February 2019 to provide financial assistance to farmers and help increase their income.

He told that although the scheme became effective from December 1, 2018, its implementation in Tripura began the following year.

The financial assistance provided under the scheme enables farmers to purchase agricultural inputs and meet household needs.

The entire expenditure is borne by the Central government.

The Minister added that under the scheme, eligible farmer families receive Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each and directly credited to their bank accounts.

According to Minister Nath, more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of more than 11 crore farmers across the country up to the 21st instalment.

He also said that due to the dedicated efforts of the state government and special initiatives by the Centre, farmers who have received land titles in Right of First Refusal (ROFR) areas of the state are also benefiting from the scheme.

"In Tripura, a total of 2,85,521 farmers have received financial assistance amounting to Rs 931. 53 crore directly in their bank accounts up to the 21st instalment," he added.

The Minister also told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally released the 22nd instalment of PM-KISAN from Guwahati, by pressing a button at 5 p.m. on Friday.

He said that on this occasion, Rs 18,630 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of more than 9.32 crore eligible farmers across the country.

"In Tripura alone, more than Rs 46.36 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of 2.16 lakh eligible farmers under the scheme," the Minister added.