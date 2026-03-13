DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Bellring Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By March 23, 2026

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, BellRing markets nutrition products such as ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shakes, nutrition drinks, powders, and protein bars under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands.

According to the lawsuit, during the relevant period, BellRing, its CEO, and CFO misled investors about the Company's sales growth, representing that it reflected increased end-consumer demand, attributing results to“organic growth,”“distribution gains,”“incremental promotional activity,” and“[s]trong macro tailwinds around protein,” among other factors. Likewise, Defendants downplayed the impact of competition on demand.

As the complaint alleges, contrary to Defendants' statements, BellRing's reported sales during the Class Period were driven by the stockpiling of inventory by key customers.

If you are a BellRing investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

...