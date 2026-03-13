Brazil's Energisa Recurring Profit Surges 150% In Q4

Energisa, one of Brazil's largest integrated energy groups operating nine power-distribution concessions that serve more than 8 million customers, reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 12 that demand careful parsing between reported and recurring metrics. Energisa earnings are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on Brazil's utilities sector.

The headline reported net income of R$975.2 million ($186M) dropped 54% year-on-year, weighed down by a 404% spike in net financial expenses to negative R$957.6 million ($183M) from R$189.9 million a year earlier. This explosion in financial costs reflected Brazil's aggressive Selic tightening cycle and the company's substantial debt base.

The recurring adjusted picture was dramatically different. Stripping out the VNR (new replacement value) adjustment in distribution, statutory transmission profits, non-cash effects, and non-recurring items - while adding back regulatory transmission income - the recurring adjusted net income surged 150.4% to R$806.4 million ($154M). This divergence underscores the complexity of Brazilian utility accounting and the importance of examining adjusted metrics. Units of ENGI11 traded around R$54.60 as of mid-March, up approximately 59% over twelve months.

Adjusted net revenue grew 4.3% to R$7.92 billion ($1.51B) in 4Q25, supported by tariff indexation and growing energy consumption across Energisa 's concession areas. The company serves regions with above-average demand growth potential, particularly in Brazil's North and Northeast, where air-conditioning penetration is still rising and economic development is accelerating.

EBITDA rose 11.9% to R$2.013 billion ($384M), while the recurring adjusted EBITDA expanded 21.7% to R$2.326 billion ($444M). The covenants-basis EBITDA, which includes late-payment revenues, grew 11.5% to R$2.12 billion ($405M). The steady operational improvement across all three EBITDA measures confirms the underlying strength of Energisa's distribution franchise.

The net financial result deteriorated from negative R$189.9 million ($36M) in 4Q24 to negative R$957.6 million ($183M) in 4Q25 - a 404% increase that was the primary driver of the reported profit decline. This reflects the pass-through of Brazil 's 15% Selic rate on Energisa's substantial debt base, which reached R$32.8 billion ($6.26B) by year-end.

For a capital-intensive utility with a large regulated asset base, financial expenses move inversely to the rate cycle. The anticipated Selic easing from March 2026 onward would directly benefit Energisa's bottom line, given the indexation of much of its debt to the CDI rate.

Capex reached R$1.89 billion ($361M) in 4Q25, down 7.5% annually, with FY2025 investments totaling R$6.6 billion ($1.26B), up 2.3%. The company has announced R$7.1 billion in planned investments for 2026, with R$6.55 billion allocated to distribution, R$180 million to transmission, R$176 million to gas distribution (ES Gás and InfraGás), and R$109 million to distributed generation. The Lurean waste-to-energy acquisition for R$62.7 million signals Energisa's expansion into biomethane production.

Adjusted net revenue of R$7.92 billion ($1.51B) grew 4.3% year-on-year in 4Q25. Reported EBITDA advanced 11.9% to R$2.013 billion ($384M), while recurring adjusted EBITDA reached R$2.326 billion ($444M), up 21.7%. For FY2025, consolidated net income fell 32.3% to R$3.14 billion ($599M), but recurring adjusted net income grew 9.5% to R$2.06 billion ($393M) - demonstrating that the operational business continued to deliver growth that was masked by accounting adjustments and financial costs.

The financial result was the dominant driver of the reported/adjusted divergence. The 404% increase in net financial expenses to negative R$957.6 million ($183M) in 4Q25 reflected the full impact of Brazil's 15% benchmark rate on the company's debt portfolio.

Adjusted net debt closed December at R$32.829 billion ($6.26B), up from R$29.2 billion at the end of 3Q25. Leverage measured by net debt to covenants EBITDA rose to 3.6x from 3.2x in the previous quarter. The increase reflects the capital-intensive nature of distribution-concession investments and the ongoing R$7.1 billion 2026 capex plan. While 3.6x is elevated, it remains within the range typical for Brazilian distribution utilities with regulated-asset-base recovery mechanisms.

Energisa disclosed a R$7.091 billion investment plan for 2026, with R$6.546 billion earmarked for its nine distribution concessions - several of which face renewal processes extending to 2031. The focus on grid modernization, loss reduction, and delinquency management remains central to the regulated-return model.

The gas-distribution strategy through ES Gás and InfraGás continues to expand, with R$176 million in planned 2026 investment. Management views natural gas as structurally underutilized in Brazil, representing a long-term growth avenue beyond the core electricity business.

The Bradesco partnership injecting R$1 billion into Energisa Participações Nordeste and the Lurean waste-to-energy acquisition signal management's willingness to bring in strategic capital and diversify into adjacencies. The R$320 million dividend approved for 2025 reflects a balancing act between shareholder returns and investment needs.

The March 18 Copom decision is the most immediate catalyst. Any Selic reduction would directly lower Energisa's CDI-indexed interest costs on its R$32.8 billion debt stack. XP estimates a real internal rate of return of 17.1% at current prices, with significant leverage to rate cuts.

Concession renewal processes for several of Energisa's distribution licenses running through 2031 will be closely watched. Favorable renewal terms would cement long-term cash-flow visibility and support the investment-grade capital structure.

The gas-distribution and biomethane businesses represent emerging growth vectors. While still small relative to the core electricity franchise, successful scaling of ES Gás and the Lurean bio-methane project could diversify the revenue base and improve the growth narrative for a stock that has historically traded at a discount to peer Equatorial.