Alibaba Joins Metacomp's $35M Stablecoin Fundraise

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Singapore-based fintech MetaComp has closed a Pre-A+ funding round backed by Alibaba, lifting its cumulative total to US$35 million across two rounds in just three months, according to the company's announcement. The latest round also brought in European early-stage investor Spark Venture, with Beijing-based 100Summit Partners serving as exclusive financial adviser. The capital infusion is aimed at accelerating MetaComp's StableX Network, a cross-border payments platform designed to weave together fiat rails and stablecoin infrastructure for regulated institutions and high-net-worth clients. MetaComp previously disclosed a US$22 million Pre-A round in December 2025, signaling robust early-stage interest in regulated web2.5 payments infrastructure across Asia.

MetaComp's Pre-A+ round, anchored by Alibaba, raises the company's total funding to US$35 million in three months, underscoring strong demand for regulated cross-border stablecoin infrastructure. The round introduces Spark Venture from Europe as an investor and names 100Summit Partners (Beijing) as exclusive financial adviser, highlighting cross-regional interest. MetaComp previously closed a US$22 million Pre-A round in December 2025 with investors including Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, Freshwave Fund and Beingboom Capital, illustrating sustained backing for hybrid fiat-stablecoin payments. The company intends to scale the StableX Network to connect regulated financial institutions, stablecoin issuers and partners across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America for real-time cross-border settlement. Industry context points to ongoing investor appetite for regulated stablecoin infrastructure in Asia, with forecasts suggesting the stablecoin market could reach around US$2 trillion by 2028.

Key takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Market context: The funding activity aligns with a broader push to build regulated stablecoin rails that complement traditional banking systems. While regulators in some jurisdictions pursue stricter issuance controls, the Alibaba-backed round signals continued strategic interest in cross-border settlement infrastructure. The market backdrop includes forecasts that place stablecoins on a trajectory toward multi-trillion-dollar scales in the coming years, underscoring a shift toward institutional-grade crypto rails alongside established fiat systems.

Why it matters

MetaComp's expansion of the StableX Network sits at the intersection of conventional finance and tokenized wealth management. By offering a hybrid model that merges fiat rails with stablecoin networks, the platform aims to provide faster, auditable cross-border settlements for banks, wealth managers and corporate clients. The vision is to enable real-time settlement that adheres to regulatory standards, a critical requirement for institutions seeking to incorporate digital assets into traditional portfolios without sacrificing compliance or risk controls.

The leadership's explicit framing of a“Web2.5” architecture - where fiat rails and stablecoins operate as a single, interoperable ecosystem - underscores a broader sector trend toward hybrid solutions that deliver both speed and governance. If MetaComp can successfully onboard a network of banks, regulators and stablecoin issuers across multiple regions, the company could help accelerate the adoption of regulated stablecoins for international payments and cross-border trade. The mix of investors-Alibaba alongside European and Asian advisers-signals confidence in MetaComp's ability to navigate the regulatory and operational complexities inherent in multi-jurisdiction collaborations.

Alibaba's involvement comes at a sensitive juncture for stablecoins issued outside mainland China. The company has previously explored deposit-token technology for overseas transactions even as authorities tighten issuance rules within the country. The contrast between policy posture and private-sector experimentation highlights a nuanced landscape where international collaborations may unlock regulated cross-border flows, even as domestic issuance remains constrained. The broader market context, including forecasts of substantial growth for stablecoins, suggests a potential win for platforms that can demonstrate robust compliance, interoperability and measurable settlement improvements.

MetaComp's strategic direction also rests on a global expansion blueprint. By extending the StableX Network to Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the company aims to capture markets with rising demand for compliant, real-time settlement services. The model envisions a hub-and-spoke arrangement, linking financial institutions with stablecoin issuers and technology partners to streamline remittances, supplier payments and institutional treasury operations. Such an approach could address persistent inefficiencies in traditional cross-border rails while offering a path for asset managers and financial institutions to participate more directly in tokenized wealth solutions.

Regulatory updates in target regions as MetaComp expands the StableX Network and pilots cross-border settlement solutions. New partnerships with banks, stablecoin issuers and wealth-management platforms to demonstrate live use cases and scale pilots. Possible follow-on funding rounds or strategic investments, including potential continued support from Alibaba and additional strategic investors. Public milestones on onboarding institutions and the rollout timeline for expansion into Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

MetaComp press release: Alibaba-backed Pre-A+ round, total US$35 million in three months (PR Newswire ) MetaComp press release: December 2025 Pre-A round totaling US$22 million, with investors including Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, Freshwave Fund and Beingboom Capital (PR Newswire ) Summary of MetaComp's expansion and regional focus (MetaComp page) (MetaComp ) Stablecoin market projections and regulatory context cited by industry coverage (Standard Chartered projection; referenced via Cointelegraph ) (Cointelegraph - Stablecoin forecast ) Regulatory stance on stablecoins and issuance (China crackdown context referenced in coverage) (Cointelegraph - Alibaba and stablecoins in China )

What to watch nextSources & verificationMetaComp expands StableX Network to accelerate cross-border finance

Singapore-based MetaComp announced a new Pre-A+ funding round led by Alibaba, raising the cumulative total to US$35 million across two rounds in three months. The round also features Spark Venture, a European early-stage investor, with 100Summit Partners (Beijing) acting as exclusive financial adviser. The capital infusion follows MetaComp's earlier December 2025 disclosure of a US$22 million Pre-A round, which included a roster of notable investors such as Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, Freshwave Fund and Beingboom Capital. The company said the funds will be directed at expanding the StableX Network, a platform designed to harmonize regulated financial institutions, stablecoin issuers and other partners through blockchain-based infrastructure.

At the heart of MetaComp's strategy is a belief in a Web2.5 architecture where traditional fiat rails and stablecoin networks function together as a single, interoperable system. Tin Pei Ling, MetaComp's co-president, underscored this vision, saying,“MetaComp was built on a single conviction: that the future of cross-border finance is neither purely traditional nor purely digital - it's the integrated Web2.5 architecture where fiat rails and stablecoin networks operate as one.” The capital infusion is expected to accelerate the scaling of StableX Network beyond its current footprint into new markets and partnerships that can support real-time settlement with compliance at the forefront.

MetaComp's expansion plan targets Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, areas where regulators are increasingly receptive to cross-border settlement innovations that preserve safety and oversight while delivering faster settlement times. The network aims to create a bridge between regulated financial institutions and stablecoin issuers, enabling institutions to access tokenized wealth products and stablecoin-based liquidity tools within a compliant framework. The move aligns with a broader industry trend toward building scalable, regulator-friendly infrastructure that can support institutional participation in the digital asset ecosystem.

The partnership profile around this round-Alibaba alongside European and Chinese advisers-reflects a cross-border approach to building out the infrastructure that could underpin more efficient remittances, cross-border corporate payments and wealth-management solutions in the years ahead. While regulatory policies differ across jurisdictions, the strategic emphasis on compliance and interoperability suggests that MetaComp intends to pursue a steady, institution-focused growth path rather than a rapid, consumer-facing rollout.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.