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Ann Marie Creaven

Ann Marie Creaven


2026-03-13 06:05:56
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Psychology, University of Limerick
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Dr Ann-Marie Creaven is Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Limerick. My research is focused on understanding how dimensions of social connectedness are related to mental and physical health outcomes. Current projects are focused on (1) the impact of loneliness on health in young or "emerging" adults (2) the role of social support in managing illness including T1 diabetes and gestational diabetes, funded by awards from the Irish Research Council and the Irish Endocrine Society.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Psychology, University of Limerick
Education
  • 2013 University of Galway, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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