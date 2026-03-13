Jen Harvie

Professor of Contemporary Theatre and Performance, Queen Mary University of London

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My research interests are in the cultural politics of contemporary theatre, performance and art. I research how theatre and performance artists make their work (techniques and motivations), feminism and performance, performance and the city, cultural policy and arts funding, and relationships of art and performance to social justice and neoliberal capitalism.

Monographs include Fair Play: Art, Performance and Neoliberalism (2013),Theatre and the City (2009), Staging the UK (2005) and The Routledge Companion to Theatre and Performance (2004; 3rd edition 2024; with Paul Allain). Co/edited collections include Making Contemporary Theatre: International Rehearsal Processes (2010), The Only Way Home Is Through the Show: Performance Work of Lois Weaver (2015), Scottee: I Made It (2018), and The Cambridge Companion to British Theatre Since 1945 (2024).

I have appeared on BBC Radio 4's Saturday Review, BBC Radio 3's Free Thinking, and BBC World Service's Weekend. I have spoken at public events at Tate Modern, the Royal Academy of Art, Whitechapel Gallery, Chelsea Theatre, Barbican Theatre, Artsadmin, Sir John Soane's Museum (all London), Tate Liverpool, Northern Stage and Sage Gateshead (Newcastle), Traverse Theatre (Edinburgh) and Abron Arts Centre (NY).

I come from Toronto and live in London, UK (BA McGill University [Montreal], MA University of Guelph, PhD University of Glasgow). I work in the Drama Department in the School of Arts at Queen Mary University of London and am a former Head of Department and Director of Research.

–present Professor of Contemporary Theatre and Performance, Queen Mary University of London

Experience