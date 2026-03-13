Synscribe Launches SEO AI Agent That Autonomously Executes SEO & GEO - Claims To Replace Traditional Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore Startup Synscribe Upgrades OpenClaw Into a Multi-Tenant AI Agent That Executes Full-Stack SEO and GEO - Cutting 90% of Manual Agency Work

Singapore, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Synscribe, an AI SEO & GEO startup, has launched a multi-tenant SEO & GEO AI agent built on the open-source OpenClaw framework that autonomously performs keyword research, creates landing pages, conducts link building, and generates blog posts - work traditionally handled by full-service SEO agencies.

The company says the system has been running in production for several weeks across its B2B SaaS client base and has reduced manual SEO execution by more than 90%.

An AI Agent That Executes, Not Just Advises

Unlike conventional SEO tools that surface data for humans to act on, or agencies that rely on teams of content strategists and junior writers, Synscribe's approach assigns each client a dedicated AI agent that independently carries out SEO strategy from research through execution.

"Most SEO agencies are staffed by content strategists, account managers, and junior writers. We're staffed by engineers," said Raymond Yeh, founder of Synscribe. "When we look at the challenge of getting a SaaS product to rank on both Google and ChatGPT, we don't see a content calendar problem. We see a systems engineering problem."

Each agent is capable of browsing the web, executing code in a sandboxed environment, creating and managing files, and maintaining long-term memory of client context - operating in a manner that the company compares to a human executive assistant, but one that works around the clock and scales across every account simultaneously.

How It Works: Multi-Tenant Architecture on OpenClaw

The system is built on OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent framework that provides tool access including browsers, code execution, and file management. Synscribe extended the framework with custom infrastructure to support enterprise-grade multi-tenancy.

The architecture includes four key components:

Isolated tenant environments. Every client receives a dedicated agent instance with its own memory, files, skills, organisational context, and preferences. No data crosses between client environments. Synscribe describes it as "a completely different world" when switching between accounts.

Shared institutional knowledge. While client data is siloed, all agents share access to a curated layer of SEO and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) best practices - playbooks derived from campaigns across multiple clients and thousands of pages. When the team identifies a new tactic that works, the knowledge layer is updated once and immediately available to every agent.

Sandboxed code execution. Each agent operates within its own isolated virtual environment, with the ability to run scripts, launch browser sessions, and perform analysis - but without root access or visibility into other tenants.

Autonomous self-reporting. Agents automatically file structured reports when they encounter tool failures, pipeline bottlenecks, or workflow inefficiencies. According to Yeh, the system has surfaced issues including broken environment variables in new deployments, platform-level browser blocks, and database connection exhaustion - often with suggested workarounds.

"Imagine having AI workers that tell you how to build your system better for them," Raymond said. "That wasn't a feature we designed. It emerged from giving agents the right introspection tools."

Four Demonstrated Capabilities

In a recent product demo, Synscribe showcased four core workflows the agent handles autonomously:

Deep Company Research

Given only a company's website URL, the agent conducts multi-step research - browsing the site, running search engine queries, exploring keyword opportunities - and compiles a comprehensive dossier including the company's product positioning, competitive landscape, adjacent tools, and keyword opportunities. The company says this process, which might take a traditional agency weeks for complex verticals like satellite communications or quantum technology, completes in minutes.

Keyword Planning and Organisation

The agent extracts keyword opportunities from research outputs and meeting transcripts, then categorises and tags them using Synscribe's proprietary labelling framework. Keywords are classified by intent and relevance, assigned to monthly planning cycles, and bulk-inserted into the company's keyword management dashboard - a process that previously required hours of manual specialist work.

Programmatic Landing Page Generation

The agent designs landing page structures, generates SERP-informed content, and produces complete page data as structured JSON that can be exported to any tech stack - including Next, Webflow, Framer, and WordPress. The company demonstrated generating comparison pages (e.g., "Synscribe vs. [Competitor]") at scale, with each page individually researched against current search engine results to identify content gaps and ranking opportunities.

According to Synscribe, the system can produce hundreds of conversion-optimised pages from a single strategic conversation, with each page including headlines, body content, comparison tables, FAQs, and calls to action.

Sales Call Preparation

Beyond SEO execution, the agent prepares discovery call plans for the sales team - generating tailored opening scripts, discovery questions, pitch angles based on the prospect's specific situation, and competitive intelligence. The company says these workflows are then saved as reusable "skills" that improve with each use.

Market Context: The $80B SEO Industry Meets AI Agents

Synscribe's launch comes as the global SEO services market - valued at approximately $80 billion and projected to double by 2030 - faces increasing pressure from AI-driven disruption.

The rise of AI-powered search engines including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews has created a new discipline - Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) - that requires companies to optimise not just for traditional search rankings but for AI citations and recommendations.

At the same time, several startups are pursuing the "AI agent for services" model in adjacent markets. Y Combinator has backed companies including Rankai and Relixir in the AI-SEO space, while Kleiner Perkins led a $20 million Series A for Profound, an AI-powered SEO platform. Synscribe differentiates itself as a hybrid - part product company, part growth agency - where the AI agent handles execution and a human team manages strategy and quality control.

"The opportunity isn't to build a better SEO tool," Raymond said. "It's to build the AI-native company that delivers SEO and GEO outcomes at software margins and software speed."

Codifying Craftsmanship

Raymond frames the core innovation not as automation but as the ability to codify judgment at scale.

"Every successful SEO campaign requires taste - which keywords to prioritise, how to structure a page that converts, what angle will resonate with a specific audience," he said. "That judgment used to live exclusively in the heads of experienced professionals. We've found a way to encode it into skills and playbooks that AI agents can execute consistently, across any industry and any client."

The company points to its shared knowledge layer as the mechanism: institutional expertise - built from real campaign data - is encoded once and propagated to every agent instantly. When the SEO landscape shifts, one update to the knowledge layer changes how every agent operates.

Availability

The SEO & GEO AI agent is currently available exclusively to Synscribe's managed clients and select partners. The company says it plans to expand access over time, with the long-term vision of enabling any SaaS company to deploy its own AI SEO agent pre-loaded with Synscribe's institutional knowledge.

Synscribe is based in Singapore and is part of the Iterative W26 accelerator batch.

CONTACT: Raymond Yeh CEO...