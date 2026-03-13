Donald Trump Tries To Calm Markets As Iran War Hits Global Oil Supply

Amid the escalating Iran war, US President Donald Trump sought to reassure markets, saying the conflict was“easier than expected” and urging calm despite soaring oil prices. Attacks near key shipping routes have disrupted global supplies, pushing crude above $100 per barrel and triggering fears of a wider energy crisis.

