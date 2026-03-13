Biscuitique Debuts Premium Solid American Walnut Mixing Bowl & Silicone Liner For Kitchenaid® Mixers
Biscuitique American walnut wood bowl in a Kitchenaid tilt-head mixer
Walnut Wood Bowl + Silicone Liner = Baking Synergy
Alongside the launch of its solid American Walnut mixing bowl, Biscuitique is also introducing a custom-engineered 600-gram silicone liner, available in Midnight Black and Evergreen. The extra-thick 600g construction helps the liner maintain its structure during mixing-unlike thinner liners made with less silicone-while allowing bakers to prep, chill, and microwave ingredients directly in the liner, keeping the walnut bowl clean and eliminating the need to wash it between batches.
Biscuitique Silicone Liner, in Evergreen & Midnight Black
"Our goal was to solve the 'wood-care' dilemma," said Mickey Inserra, Marketing Head at Biscuitique. "Pairing our walnut bowl alongside our dishwasher-safe silicone liners, we provide bakers with a solution for maximizing workflow efficiency."
Product Specifications:
Craftsmanship: 100% Solid American Walnut with a food-safe matte finish.
Compatibility: Precision-engineered to fit KitchenAid® Tilt-Head Mixers (K45, KSM45, KSM90, KSM150, etc.)
Versatility/Care: Walnut bowl is handwash-only; Silicone liners are microwave, freezer, and dishwasher-safe.
Biscuitique Walnut Wood Bowl equipped with Biscuitique Silicone liner
Establishing a New Standard in Kitchenware Authority
With a focus on thoughtful design and premium materials, Biscuitique is establishing itself as a design-forward brand for KitchenAid® mixer bowl upgrades. Each bowl arrives in elegant packaging and includes detailed care guidelines to help bakers preserve the bowl's natural beauty for years to come.
Availability
The American Walnut Wood Bowl and Silicone Liners are available now. Customers can experience the full collection at and Amazon.
About Biscuitique:
Biscuitique is dedicated to adding style and grace to the home baking experience. Their eye-catching collection of KitchenAid-compatible mixer bowls has been crafted with precision, ensuring both a seamless fit and endurance to stand the test of time.
Legal Disclaimer:
