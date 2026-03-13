Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

HEX64 Infosolutions Global IT Outsourcing & NOC Partner For SMB Enterprises & MSP


2026-03-13 12:11:02
(MENAFN- GetNews) Reliable Managed IT Services | 24/7 NOC | White-Label MSP Support | Cybersecurity | Cloud Services



In today's fast-paced digital economy, business continuity, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth depend on reliable IT infrastructure. HEX64 Infosolutions is a trusted long-term global IT outsourcing partner for SMBs and MSPs across USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Australia & Europe, delivering scalable, affordable, and secure managed IT & NOC services with enterprise-grade reliability.

Our Mission

To become the go-to proactive IT outsourcing & NOC partner worldwide, empowering growing businesses with secure, future-ready, scalable IT solutions that ensure 99.9% uptime, strong cybersecurity, and seamless digital operations.

Why IT Disruptions Hurt Businesses the Most

Unexpected IT issues directly impact revenue and reputation:

  • System downtime
  • Cybersecurity breaches
  • Data loss
  • Slow IT support responses
  • Lack of internal IT expertise
  • Unpredictable IT costs

These challenges hold SMBs and MSPs back from scaling. That's where HEX64 steps in.

Why HEX64 is the Ideal NOC & Managed IT Partner Full-Service Network Operations Center (NOC)

  • 24/7 Noida-based NOC with proactive monitoring
  • Real-time alerting & rapid remediation
  • Issue resolution before escalation
  • Uptime SLAs up to 99.9%
  • End-to-end monitoring tools & infrastructure (100% in-house)

Cloud Services & Migrations

Seamless cloud migration & management on:

  • Amazon Web Services
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Microsoft

✔ Zero downtime migrations ✔ Optimized cloud performance ✔ Secure hybrid & multi-cloud setups

Cybersecurity – The Cornerstone of HEX64 Services

We follow a security-first proactive approach:

  • Network & endpoint protection
  • 24/7 security monitoring
  • Rapid incident response
  • Data protection & compliance
  • Business continuity planning
  • ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 Certified
  • GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA Compliant

Compliance Standards

✔ Enterprise-grade security for international clients

White-Label IT Support for MSPs & SMEs

HEX64 enables MSPs to scale without operational overhead:

  • White-label backend NOC & IT support
  • Faster response times
  • Reduced operational costs
  • Increased revenue potential
  • Effortless capacity scaling

Perfect fit for MSPs looking to grow without hiring in-house teams.

Our Team & Global Presence

  • 100+ team members
  • 60+ in-house certified engineers
  • 10+ years industry experience
  • 100+ global projects delivered
  • 100% SLA compliance track record
  • Noida – 24/7 NOC Operations
  • Pune – Corporate Office
  • Satellite Offices – USA & UK
  • Austria Partnership – Onsite & Remote European Support No third-party dependency for core service delivery

Global Delivery Model Awards & Recognition



  • India's Most Trusted Brand of the Year Award 2025

Recognition for excellence in managed IT services, cybersecurity & NOC operations despite rising cyber threats and rapid tech evolution.

Technology & RMM Partnerships Cloud Platforms

  • Amazon Web Services
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Ninja One
  • Atera
  • ManageEngine
  • Site24x7
  • Zabbix
  • Wazuh
  • MSP360
  • ServiceNow
  • Action1
  • Kaspersky

RMM & Monitoring Tools Security Partners Why the Human Touch Matters

At HEX64, outsourcing is not just about tools - it's about trust & communication. We believe in:

  • Transparent collaboration
  • Dedicated account managers
  • Regular updates & reporting
  • Proactive backups
  • Cybersecurity training
  • Continuous monitoring So business owners can grow worry-free

Future Vision

To lead global IT outsourcing with:

  • Proactive managed services
  • Secure NOC operations
  • AI-driven monitoring
  • Future-proof IT solutions
  • Continuous adaptation to new technologies

Ready for Reliable Managed IT & NOC Services?

Partner with HEX64 Infosolutions today and experience stress-free IT operations.

United States (USA) 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801 United States

London, United Kingdom (UK) 275 New North Road, PMB 3135 London, N1 7AA United Kingdom

India (Noida Office) B-23, Sector 63 Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 India

India (Pune Office) WTC Kharadi, Tower 5 World Trade Center, Kharadi MIDC Knowledge Park Pune, Maharashtra 411014 India

MENAFN13032026003238003268ID1110856014



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search