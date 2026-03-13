HEX64 Infosolutions Global IT Outsourcing & NOC Partner For SMB Enterprises & MSP
In today's fast-paced digital economy, business continuity, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth depend on reliable IT infrastructure. HEX64 Infosolutions is a trusted long-term global IT outsourcing partner for SMBs and MSPs across USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Australia & Europe, delivering scalable, affordable, and secure managed IT & NOC services with enterprise-grade reliability.
Our Mission
To become the go-to proactive IT outsourcing & NOC partner worldwide, empowering growing businesses with secure, future-ready, scalable IT solutions that ensure 99.9% uptime, strong cybersecurity, and seamless digital operations.
Why IT Disruptions Hurt Businesses the Most
Unexpected IT issues directly impact revenue and reputation:
-
System downtime
Cybersecurity breaches
Data loss
Slow IT support responses
Lack of internal IT expertise
Unpredictable IT costs
These challenges hold SMBs and MSPs back from scaling. That's where HEX64 steps in.
Why HEX64 is the Ideal NOC & Managed IT Partner Full-Service Network Operations Center (NOC)
-
24/7 Noida-based NOC with proactive monitoring
Real-time alerting & rapid remediation
Issue resolution before escalation
Uptime SLAs up to 99.9%
End-to-end monitoring tools & infrastructure (100% in-house)
Cloud Services & Migrations
Seamless cloud migration & management on:
-
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft Azure
Google Cloud Platform
Microsoft
✔ Zero downtime migrations ✔ Optimized cloud performance ✔ Secure hybrid & multi-cloud setups
Cybersecurity – The Cornerstone of HEX64 Services
We follow a security-first proactive approach:
-
Network & endpoint protection
24/7 security monitoring
Rapid incident response
Data protection & compliance
Business continuity planning
ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 Certified
GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA Compliant
Compliance Standards
✔ Enterprise-grade security for international clients
White-Label IT Support for MSPs & SMEs
HEX64 enables MSPs to scale without operational overhead:
-
White-label backend NOC & IT support
Faster response times
Reduced operational costs
Increased revenue potential
Effortless capacity scaling
Perfect fit for MSPs looking to grow without hiring in-house teams.
Our Team & Global Presence
-
100+ team members
60+ in-house certified engineers
10+ years industry experience
100+ global projects delivered
100% SLA compliance track record
Noida – 24/7 NOC Operations
Pune – Corporate Office
Satellite Offices – USA & UK
Austria Partnership – Onsite & Remote European Support No third-party dependency for core service delivery
Global Delivery Model Awards & Recognition
-
India's Most Trusted Brand of the Year Award 2025
Recognition for excellence in managed IT services, cybersecurity & NOC operations despite rising cyber threats and rapid tech evolution.
Technology & RMM Partnerships Cloud Platforms
-
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft Azure
Google Cloud Platform
Ninja One
Atera
ManageEngine
Site24x7
Zabbix
Wazuh
MSP360
ServiceNow
Action1
Kaspersky
RMM & Monitoring Tools Security Partners Why the Human Touch Matters
At HEX64, outsourcing is not just about tools - it's about trust & communication. We believe in:
-
Transparent collaboration
Dedicated account managers
Regular updates & reporting
Proactive backups
Cybersecurity training
Continuous monitoring So business owners can grow worry-free
Future Vision
To lead global IT outsourcing with:
-
Proactive managed services
Secure NOC operations
AI-driven monitoring
Future-proof IT solutions
Continuous adaptation to new technologies
Ready for Reliable Managed IT & NOC Services?
Partner with HEX64 Infosolutions today and experience stress-free IT operations.
United States (USA) 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801 United States
London, United Kingdom (UK) 275 New North Road, PMB 3135 London, N1 7AA United Kingdom
India (Noida Office) B-23, Sector 63 Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 India
India (Pune Office) WTC Kharadi, Tower 5 World Trade Center, Kharadi MIDC Knowledge Park Pune, Maharashtra 411014 India
