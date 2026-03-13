HEX64 Infosolutions Global IT Outsourcing & NOC Partner For SMB Enterprises & MSP

MENAFN - GetNews) Reliable Managed IT Services | 24/7 NOC | White-Label MSP Support | Cybersecurity | Cloud Services







In today's fast-paced digital economy, business continuity, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth depend on reliable IT infrastructure. HEX64 Infosolutions is a trusted long-term global IT outsourcing partner for SMBs and MSPs across USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Australia & Europe, delivering scalable, affordable, and secure managed IT & NOC services with enterprise-grade reliability.

Our Mission

To become the go-to proactive IT outsourcing & NOC partner worldwide, empowering growing businesses with secure, future-ready, scalable IT solutions that ensure 99.9% uptime, strong cybersecurity, and seamless digital operations.

Why IT Disruptions Hurt Businesses the Most

Unexpected IT issues directly impact revenue and reputation:



System downtime

Cybersecurity breaches

Data loss

Slow IT support responses

Lack of internal IT expertise Unpredictable IT costs

These challenges hold SMBs and MSPs back from scaling. That's where HEX64 steps in.

Why HEX64 is the Ideal NOC & Managed IT Partner Full-Service Network Operations Center (NOC)



24/7 Noida-based NOC with proactive monitoring

Real-time alerting & rapid remediation

Issue resolution before escalation

Uptime SLAs up to 99.9% End-to-end monitoring tools & infrastructure (100% in-house)

Cloud Services & Migrations

Seamless cloud migration & management on:



Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform Microsoft

✔ Zero downtime migrations ✔ Optimized cloud performance ✔ Secure hybrid & multi-cloud setups

Cybersecurity – The Cornerstone of HEX64 Services

We follow a security-first proactive approach:



Network & endpoint protection

24/7 security monitoring

Rapid incident response

Data protection & compliance

Business continuity planning

ISO 9001 & ISO 27001 Certified GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA Compliant

Compliance Standards

✔ Enterprise-grade security for international clients

White-Label IT Support for MSPs & SMEs

HEX64 enables MSPs to scale without operational overhead:



White-label backend NOC & IT support

Faster response times

Reduced operational costs

Increased revenue potential Effortless capacity scaling

Perfect fit for MSPs looking to grow without hiring in-house teams.

Our Team & Global Presence



100+ team members

60+ in-house certified engineers

10+ years industry experience

100+ global projects delivered

100% SLA compliance track record

Noida – 24/7 NOC Operations

Pune – Corporate Office

Satellite Offices – USA & UK Austria Partnership – Onsite & Remote European Support No third-party dependency for core service delivery

Global Delivery Model Awards & Recognition







India's Most Trusted Brand of the Year Award 2025

Recognition for excellence in managed IT services, cybersecurity & NOC operations despite rising cyber threats and rapid tech evolution.

Technology & RMM Partnerships Cloud Platforms



Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform

Ninja One

Atera

ManageEngine

Site24x7

Zabbix

Wazuh

MSP360

ServiceNow

Action1 Kaspersky

RMM & Monitoring Tools Security Partners Why the Human Touch Matters

At HEX64, outsourcing is not just about tools - it's about trust & communication. We believe in:



Transparent collaboration

Dedicated account managers

Regular updates & reporting

Proactive backups

Cybersecurity training Continuous monitoring So business owners can grow worry-free

Future Vision

To lead global IT outsourcing with:



Proactive managed services

Secure NOC operations

AI-driven monitoring

Future-proof IT solutions Continuous adaptation to new technologies

Ready for Reliable Managed IT & NOC Services?

Partner with HEX64 Infosolutions today and experience stress-free IT operations.

United States (USA) 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801 United States

London, United Kingdom (UK) 275 New North Road, PMB 3135 London, N1 7AA United Kingdom

India (Noida Office) B-23, Sector 63 Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 India

India (Pune Office) WTC Kharadi, Tower 5 World Trade Center, Kharadi MIDC Knowledge Park Pune, Maharashtra 411014 India