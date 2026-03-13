Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring TAIYO YUDEN MCAS Series Mlccs For Automotive Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)



Montreal, Canada - March 12, 2026 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital campaign highlighting the TAIYO YUDEN MCAS Series Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs), designed to deliver high reliability and stability across a wide range of automotive applications.

The MCAS Series MLCCs from TAIYO YUDEN offer outstanding performance and versatility for automotive system designers. Available in a broad range of case sizes, these capacitors provide design flexibility for diverse automotive applications while maintaining the high levels of reliability required in modern vehicles.

Engineered for demanding environments, MCAS Series MLCCs provide exceptional stability in high-voltage conditions, ensuring consistent and dependable performance even under challenging operating requirements. This makes them well suited for critical automotive electronics where reliability and long-term stability are essential.

In addition, the MCAS Series features superior DC bias characteristics, enabling engineers to develop efficient and precise circuit designs. This performance advantage supports innovation in next-generation automotive electronics while maintaining robust electrical performance.

Through this digital campaign, Future Electronics is providing engineers and designers with access to detailed product information and resources to help accelerate the development of advanced automotive systems.

To learn more about the TAIYO YUDEN MCAS Series Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information visit