Fencepro Earns Certified Gate Automation Designer Credential For Automated Gate System Design

FencePro, a Jacksonville-based fence and gate company, announced that it has earned the Certified Gate Automation Designer (CGAD) credential through the American Fence Association, recognizing high standards of proficiency in the design and layout of automated gate systems based on professional experience and examination performance. The credential aligns with FencePro's work supporting home and business owners who rely on properly planned automated gates for secure, consistent access.







The CGAD credentia recognizes professionals who design safe, effective, and code-compliant automated gate systems. FencePro's announcement follows the company's ongoing investment in training and industry education, including participation in FENCETEC, the American Fence Association's annual convention and trade show for fence, gate, and access control professionals.

For property owners, automated gates are not only a convenience feature. They are part of an access control system that can involve safety considerations, electrical components, site layout, and compliance requirements. The American Fence Association notes that the CGAD program is intended to validate the knowledge needed to design safe, compliant, and effective solutions.

By holding the credential, FencePro signals that its automated gate layouts are approached with a structured design process that accounts for real-world site conditions and applicable safety standards.

FencePro installs and services fences, gates, and gate operator systems across greater Jacksonville, serving both residential and commercial properties. The company reports that its work emphasizes durable materials, careful planning, and clear communication throughout a project, particularly for installations where automated gate performance depends on correct layout and long-term reliability.

“Getting the CGAD credential shows the level of quality we expect with every automated gate design we take on,” said Tyler, a gate installation technician at FencePro.“People rely on these systems for safety, security, and everyday convenience, so it's important that the design is done right by someone who knows what they're doing.”

About FencePro

FencePro is a privately owned fencing and gate compan based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company provides fence installation, fence repair, gates, and gate operator systems for residential and commercial properties across the greater Jacksonville area.