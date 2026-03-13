Amanda Craft is a Lecturer in Accounting and Personal Financial Planning at Western Sydney University. Her research explores the intersection of culture, personal financial decision-making, and professionalism, with a particular focus on financial therapy, cultural intelligence, and the governance of personal financial advice.

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