Amanda Craft
- Lecturer in Accounting and Personal Financial Planning, Western Sydney University
Amanda Craft is a Lecturer in Accounting and Personal Financial Planning at Western Sydney University. Her research explores the intersection of culture, personal financial decision-making, and professionalism, with a particular focus on financial therapy, cultural intelligence, and the governance of personal financial advice.Experience
- 2017–present Lecturer, Western Sydney University
- 2025 Griffith University, PhD 2009 University of Sydney, MCom (Taxation) 2009 University of Sydney, MIntBus 2006 Macquarie University, BA(Hons)
- FAAA AFAANZ AFS FTA
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