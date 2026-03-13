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Amanda Craft

Amanda Craft


2026-03-13 12:08:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Accounting and Personal Financial Planning, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles Activity

Amanda Craft is a Lecturer in Accounting and Personal Financial Planning at Western Sydney University. Her research explores the intersection of culture, personal financial decision-making, and professionalism, with a particular focus on financial therapy, cultural intelligence, and the governance of personal financial advice.

Experience
  • 2017–present Lecturer, Western Sydney University
Education
  • 2025 Griffith University, PhD
  • 2009 University of Sydney, MCom (Taxation)
  • 2009 University of Sydney, MIntBus
  • 2006 Macquarie University, BA(Hons)
Professional Memberships
  • FAAA
  • AFAANZ
  • AFS
  • FTA

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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