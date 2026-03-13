Jayasurya-Starrer 'Aadu 3' Will Hit Screens On March 19, Confirm Film's Makers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 13 (IANS) The makers of director Midhun Manuel Thomas's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Aadu 3', featuring actor Jayasurya in the lead, have now dismissed rumours of the film's release being postponed and have confirmed that the film would indeed hit screens on March 19 this year.

Production houses, Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company, which are producing the film together, issued a joint statement in this regard.

In their statement, the production houses said, " 'Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1' has been crafted with immense love, laughter, and a deep sense of gratitude for the audience who embraced the 'Aadu' franchise and transformed it into a cult classic it is today."

They further said, "Over the past few days, we have been closely monitoring global developments. We know many of you have reached out with concerns regarding a potential postponement of our release. After careful consideration of various factors including the vital need for our industry to thrive during these challenging times - we are glad to confirm that Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1 will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026."

The makers said that the journey of bringing this film to life had not been without its set of challenges. However, they pointed out that through the challenges, the passion of their team and the constant support of audiences had kept them moving forward.

"In times like these, we believe storytelling has the power to bring people together. The 'Aadu' franchise has always celebrated friendship, joy, chaos, and the healing power of laughter. We stand for peace, love, and happiness, and hope stories continue to unite us all," the makers said.

"We extend our sincere thanks to the media fraternity for their continued support look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones back to cinemas to experience this ride on a brand-new canvas with a fresh take on the genre," they added.

For the unaware, 'Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part 1' will apart from Jayasurya also feature actors Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Dharmajan, Harikrishnan and Bhagath Manuel.

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film has cinematography by Akhil George andmusic by Shaan Rahman. Background score for the film is by Dawn Vincent and editing in by Lijo Paul.