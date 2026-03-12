Squash Academy Brings Egyptian Athletes To Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – São Paulo-based squash academy Bio Por Cento aims to make history by bringing two prominent former Egyptian players to Brazil in June 2026.

Athletes Ali Farag and Ramy Ashour, four-time individual world champion and three-time world champion respectively, will take part in the venue's 1st Squash Experience.

“We want to put Brazil on the global squash map and bring Brazilians closer to the sport. The Egyptians will be the stars of our event, scheduled for June 15 and 16, 2026,” said Sergio Pavia, advertising executive, cofounder of Bio Por Cento, and one of the organizers of the initiative.

According to Sergio, the duo's presence goes beyond symbolism, as Egypt is currently the world's leading squash power, with consistent dominance in both men's and women's rankings over the past decades.

“Having athletes of this caliber in Brazil is rare, because the world circuit takes place mostly outside the country, especially in Egypt, Europe, and the United States. So providing this experience here is historic,” he said.

According to the São Paulo native, the event's format was designed to bring fans and athletes closer together. On the first day, participants will enjoy a social gathering, including watching the broadcast of a football match between Egypt and Belgium at the FIFA World Cup, in the spirit of the global competition, followed by an open Q&A session with the athletes.

On the second day, matches will take place on the courts in small groups, with amateurs playing directly with the guests. In addition to the Egyptians, the event will feature Rafael Alarcon, Brazil's most decorated player in the sport.

The closing will feature an exhibition match between Farag and Ashour. The event is part of the São Paulo Squash Federation's calendar to promote the sport.

Although squash is still growing its fan base, the sport has been rapidly gaining popularity among younger Brazilians. One sign of this was Brazil's participation in the youth squash event held from February 16 to 21 this year in Paraguay.

During the South American Junior Championship, the Brazilian team achieved a historic performance, winning 12 medals in the competition-four gold, two silver, and six bronze.

In addition, squash has been confirmed as an Olympic sport and will be included in the Olympic Games to be held between June and July 2028 in Los Angeles, USA.

“When you bring global idols closer to young people, you create role models, you create dreams. That accelerates the development of the sport,” said Sergio.“That's exactly what we want to do with our event.”

In addition to the Squash Experience, other major tournaments planned for 2026, such as a stage in Ilhabela and a competition at Esporte Clube Pinheiros, are part of a calendar coordinated with the São Paulo Squash Federation to expand the sport's visibility.

Very active, Sergio discovered squash in 2001 while studying advertising. Although he played only for leisure, the idea of the sport stayed in his mind.

Then, in 2015, when he met Marcela Oliveira Pavia-who would later become his wife and who comes from a traditional family in Brazilian squash-the sport began to take a central place in his life.

Also passionate about squash, Marcela-who once played professionally-shared her desire with Sergio to continue the legacy of her father, who had courts in the city of São Paulo.

In January 2025, after extensive planning, the dream came to life when the couple opened Bio Por Cento, an academy located in the Sumaré neighborhood. In the same year, they organized several events to connect with the community and brought players from other countries, including Argentina.

Now, by bringing two icons of the global sport, Bio takes a step further: positioning itself as a bridge between Brazil and the global center of squash-and betting that this connection can transform the future of the sport in the country.

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Chandan Khanna/AFPSuppliedSupplied

