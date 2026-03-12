Neura Robotics And TUM Launch Europe's Largest Physical AI Robotics Training Center

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Neura Robotics, in collaboration with the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), is launching Europe's largest training center for Physical AI: the TUM RoboGym (powered by Neura).

The partners are starting with 2,300 m2, with plans to expand the space in the near future. Located at the TUM Convergence Center at Munich Airport, a large fleet of humanoid robots will begin training under real-world conditions from mid-2026 onward, marking a major milestone for scaling intelligent machines and strengthening Europe's technological sovereignty.

Professor Lorenzo Masia, director of the TUM RoboGym and executive director of TUM MIRMI, says:“European sovereignty is extremely important in times of geopolitical competition between East and West.

“With this research and training center – one of the largest of its kind worldwide – we are creating a unique infrastructure in Europe for our researchers and students.

“Here they can experience, develop, and learn new approaches in robotics and AI, becoming a strong core of European experts as they enter the workforce.”

Prof. Achim Lilienthal, vice director of MIRMI, emphasizes the importance of the collaboration:“The combination of cutting-edge robotics technology and top-tier academic research in artificial intelligence will provide a tremendous boost to development.”

For David Reger, CEO and founder of Neura Robotics, the key lies in the data:“For the advancement of intelligent robotics, the biggest challenge today is no longer the hardware, but access to high-quality, realistic training data.

“Together with TUM, we are building a RoboGym that gives partners and developers access to real-world training environments through the Neuraverse, enabling cognitive robots to learn safely and scale their capabilities faster. A strong signal for Germany and Europe as a key pillar of Physical AI.”

The partners are jointly investing around €17 million in the project at launch, with Neura Robotics contributing the majority at approximately €11 million.

Much of the data generated in the RoboGym will feed into the Neuraverse – Neura's central, hardware-agnostic platform for training data. More sovereign data for the Neuraverse means more precise AI models and more capable robots.

In this way, Neura Robotics is accelerating innovation, safety, and responsible automation while helping set the global standard for Physical AI.

The goal is to create the global foundation for an operating system for robots, sustainably strengthening Germany and Europe as hubs of innovation in one of the most important fields of the future.

In the long term, the RoboGym will also be open to industry partners and start-ups. This will create new commercial and research opportunities and serve as a springboard for the next generation of intelligent humanoid robots.