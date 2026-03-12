Vivian Agency Joins Forces With Impact And Steps Up Its Amazon Creator Work

MENAFN - GetNews)



Vivian Agency, a women-only affiliate marketing firm, has earned Silver Agency Partner status with Impact, one of the world's top marketing platforms. At the same time, its Amazon Creator Connections service is growing quickly and helping brands reach more customers. Together, the moves mark a strong step forward for one of the most distinctive agencies in the affiliate space.

The all-women agency has reached a new level of recognition with a global marketing platform. At the same time, a newer service it launched on Amazon is picking up fast.

Vivian Agency has become a Silver Agency Partner with Impact, a major global platform used by brands to manage affiliate and influencer programmes. The agency, which is founded and run entirely by women, made the announcement alongside strong early results from its Amazon Creator Connections service, a line of work it launched to help brands connect with content creators inside Amazon.

The two developments come at a moment when Vivian Agency is growing fast. It has launched more than 80 affiliate programmes for clients, helped generate over $15 million in revenue, and built working relationships with more than 10,000 affiliates and influencers around the world.

Past clients include SafetyWing, the global insurance platform for remote workers and nomads, and Click & Grow, the smart indoor gardening brand sold internationally.

What the Impact Partnership Means

Impact is one of the most widely used platforms in the affiliate marketing world. Brands use it to track and manage the deals they have with publishers, creators, and other marketing partners. Getting named a Silver Agency Partner means Impact has formally recognised Vivian Agency as one of the firms that knows the platform well and uses it to a high standard two organisations are already working side by side on shared clients. A joint webinar is also in the works, where both teams will speak to brand marketers and affiliate professionals.“We did not go after a partnership with Impact because it looks good on paper. We did it because our clients deserve the best tools, and Impact is one of them.

Working together with Impact's team gives us a better way to serve the brands we work with. We are already seeing what that looks like in practice, and it is working.” - Enelin Toneva, Founder, Vivian AgencyAmazon Creator Connections: A New Service That Is Moving Quickly

Amazon Creator Connections lets brands inside Amazon work directly with content creators. Those creators make posts, videos, and other content that points shoppers toward the brand's products. Brands pay only when the content drives a sale.

Vivian Agency built a service around the programme early, before most agencies had paid attention to it. The bet is paying off. Brands that have signed on are seeing real sales activity from the content their creators produce, and the number of brands asking about the service has grown month over month.

The agency's wider network of more than 10,000 affiliates and influencers gives it a large pool of creators to draw from when building out campaigns for Amazon brands.

An Agency Built Differently

Vivian Agency was founded by women and has always hired women only. The team works fully remotely, spread across different countries. It holds AWIN certification, was previously certified by ShareASale, and has built a close partnership with UpPromote, a leading affiliate marketing app for Shopify stores. Along with the new Silver Agency Partner status from Impact, those credentials set Vivian Agency apart from most of the affiliate marketing firms it competes with.

For brands looking for an affiliate partner with a clear track record, verified platform knowledge, and a team built to work across borders, Vivian Agency is putting itself in front of a growing number of conversations.

About Vivian Agency

Vivian Agency is a female-founded, women-only affiliate and influencer marketing firm with a fully remote, international team. The agency has launched and scaled more than 80 affiliate programmes, helped clients generate over $15 million in revenue, and built partnerships with more than 10,000 affiliates and influencers worldwide.

Past clients include SafetyWing and Click & Grow. Vivian Agency is recognised as a Certified Agency by AWIN and ShareASale, a Silver Agency Partner with Impact, and holds a close partnership with Shopify affiliate platform UpPromote.