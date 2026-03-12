Benq Launches MOBIUZ EX Series: World's First Game Art Monitors Redefining Visual Experience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BenQ, the global leader in display innovation, unlocked unprecedented artistry and depth in gaming with the launch of new MOBIUZ EX Series monitors EX271UZ, EX321UZ, and EX271QZ. Purpose-built for Open-World game explorers, the EX Series introduces Smart Game Art, an BenQ-exclusive technology that intelligently adapts to various game's art style, along with Spectral Color Refinement and High Pixel Contrast technologies for breathtaking immersion in story-driven and open-world games.

“Our research shows that today's gamers want more than action-they're drawn to atmosphere, detail, and artistry,” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East.“We see gaming as a visual journey across beautifully crafted worlds. That is why the new MOBIUZ EX Series is designed to bring those aesthetic elements to life. We analyzed games in depth, fine-tuned color details based on game art books to reflect creators' artistic intent and players' immersive expectations.”

“This launch marks a major step in BenQ's ongoing commitment to enhance gaming experiences through color expertise. With deep understanding of game art and advanced display technologies, we connect gamers and creators, helping them fully embrace and express their creative spirit.”

With recent game titles increasingly emphasizing distinct art direction, lighting, and cinematic presentation, BenQ's Color Shuttle offers 120+ tailored color profiles for gamers, delivering optimized visuals that match different game title's art style. Powered by Smart Game Art-the world's first deep learning system trained on a AAA Game Art Color Database-this software automatically detects a game's visual style, from stylized anime to photorealistic RPGs, and applies the perfect color settings, ensuring gamers enjoy the best experience without manual adjustments.

BenQ-proprietary Spectral Color Refinement enhances immersion by eliminating visible banding and smoothing color gradation across highlights and shadows to reveal fine textures often lost in conventional displays. By tuning each monitor with full-spectrum color intelligence, BenQ ensures color fidelity worthy of cinematic AAA titles and the art direction of upcoming releases.

Paired with Spectral Color Refinement, High Pixel Contrast dynamically adjusts brightness and shadow detail on a pixel-by-pixel basis. The result is greater depth, clarity, and dimensionality, bringing dark caverns, sunlit ruins, and twilight cities to life with dynamic realism.

MOBIUZ EX Series models span 27- to 32-inch displays with QHD or 4K resolution, refresh rates up to 500Hz, and wide 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, with select support for Adobe RGB. These three new EX models-EX271UZ, EX321UZ, and EX271QZ -feature QD-OLED panels, ultra-low response times as fast as 0.03ms GtG, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Additional console-ready features include HDMI 2.1 with VRR and ALLM, DP 2.1 80 Gbps (exclusive to EX321UZ), eARC, media control, and a redesigned low-profile stand that accommodates soundbars. With intuitive access to color controls via the Color Shuttle interface, EX Series delivers exceptional performance and creative fidelity across all game art styles.

Driven by evolving game data and user feedback, the MOBIUZ EX Series redefine the visual experience for gamers by introducing new features and leveraging smart game art with color shuttle, intelligent color recognition, ultra-smooth tone transitions, and pixel-level contrast precision to show AAA games the way creators intended. For more information about the MOBIUZ EX Series, please visit: