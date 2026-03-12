Senior Lecturer in Humanities, University of Southern Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Kate Cantrell is an Australian writer and critic working at the intersection of trauma studies, narrative health, and arts advocacy. Her research explores popular representations of illness, immobility, and trauma, with a special focus on the health narratives of children and adolescents. Kate has published over 80 journal articles, book chapters, and conference papers in top-ranked publications in trauma studies, health promotion, and the creative arts, and her short stories, creative non-fiction, and poetry appear in highly-esteemed magazines and journals such as Overland, Meanjin, and Westerly.

Kate is also an award-winning educator whose work on trauma-informed practice has received national recognition, including an AAUT citation for building career readiness and resilience through trauma-informed pedagogy. At present, Kate is the Joint Editor of the Journal of the Association for the Study of Australian Literature (JASAL) and the Associate Editor (Literature) of Queensland Review. She has held academic positions at the University of Oxford, City University of London, and the Queensland University of Technology.



2018–present Senior Lecturer - Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland

2026–present Senior Lecturer - Humanities, University of Southern Queensland

2015–2016 Post-Doctoral Researcher - Education, University of Oxford

2014–2016 Visiting Lecturer - Creative Writing, City, University of London 2011–2014 Associate Lecturer - Creative Writing, Queensland University of Technology



2016 University of Oxford, Masters - Higher Education and Applied Linguistics

2014 Queensland University of Technology, PhD - Creative Writing and Literary Studies 2008 Queensland University of Technology, BCI - Creative Writing (1st Class Honours)



Australasian Association of Writing Programmes (AAWP)

Australian Federation of Graduate Women (AFGW)

Australian Society of Authors (ASA)

Australian Society of Travel Writers (ASTW)

Australian Women's and Gender Studies Association (AWGSA)

English Teachers' Association of Queensland (ETAQ)

International Society for Travel Writing (ISTW)

National Association for the Teaching of English (NATE)

National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Queensland Writers' Centre (QWC)

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsHonours

Australian Delegate 60th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW60, United Nations); Heinrich Böll Writer-in-Residence (Ireland, 2016); Stiwdio Maelor Writer-in-Residence (Wales, 2015); Katharine Susannah Prichard Emerging Writer-in-Residence (Australia, 2013); Australian Delegate (UNANIMA International, United Nations, 2010); Travellers' Tales Writer-in-Residence (Spain, 2009); Queensland Smart Futures PhD Fellow (2009-2011).