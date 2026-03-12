Ministry Of Economy And Tourism Hosts 'Ramadan Riyada Majlis' In Dubai To Empower Emirati Women Entrepreneurs And Inspire Innovation

Event features five panel discussions on women's mental health, work-life balance and gender equality initiatives

Abu Dhabi, 10 March 2026:

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism organized the 'Ramadan Riyada Majlis' in Dubai, bringing together leading women entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the UAE. The event aimed to foster dialogue, facilitate the exchange of best practices, and inspire the launch of diverse economic initiatives that support the country's sustainable development journey.

The session was attended by H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Sheikha Dr. Alia Al Qassimi, Founder and Chairperson of AHQ Investments; and Arwa Al Falasi, Director of Partnerships and Communication at the UAE Gender Balance Council, in addition to several Emirati businesswomen and women entrepreneurs.

Highlighting the pivotal role of women in the global economy, H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor stated:“Today, women entrepreneurs are a key driving force in global economies through their effective and innovative ventures, as well as their leadership in finance, business, and innovation. Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE has made significant strides in empowering women entrepreneurs and SME owners by providing a competitive business environment, expertise, and comprehensive support to ensure their sustainability, reflecting their vital contribution to the national economy.”

H.E. added:“The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has been collaborating with local and international partners to develop strategies that support women entrepreneurs, facilitate their access to resources and expertise, and enhance their growth opportunities. Notable initiatives include the 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World' national campaign, supervised by the Ministry. It contributes to providing Emirati women with unique opportunities to expand their businesses and enter new sectors, alongside the National SME Programme."

Emphasizing the connection between well-being and economic success, Sheikha Dr. Alia Al Qassimi noted: "Women's health should be elevated as a measurable national KPI, recognizing that hormonal and preventive wellbeing across every life stage is fundamental to sustainable economic growth, workforce resilience, and long-term national performance."

The event featured five panel discussions. The first session, attended by Sheikha Dr. Alia Al Qassimi, explored women's mental health and work-life balance, focusing on raising awareness and inspiring participants to achieve personal and professional growth.

The second session highlighted the experiences of innovative women from the Ministry of Community Empowerment, sharing practical insights on launching businesses, overcoming challenges, and learning valuable lessons. It also underscored the Ministry's role in supporting family businesses and providing practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The third session discussed policies that promote gender equality and support women's participation across economic sectors, increasing awareness on gender balance policies in the UAE, and encouraging attendees to engage in initiatives that drive women's economic inclusion.

Meanwhile, the fourth panel highlighted the journey of Sumaya Al Maskari, Founder of Core Studio, illustrating how to transform a passion for health and wellness into a lifestyle and successful business model. It encouraged attendees to adopt healthy and balanced lifestyles, providing a practical model for integrating health and wellness into entrepreneurship.

The final session highlighted the contributions of Emirati women entrepreneurs in developing pioneering projects across the tourism and hospitality sectors. It underscored their role in strengthening the national economy and promoting local tourism initiatives that combine authenticity with economic sustainability, while showcasing cultural innovation and distinctive visitor experiences.

