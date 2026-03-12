Talabat Proposes Share Buyback Programme And Mandates Appointment Of A Liquidity Provider

Share buyback programme of up to 5% of the Company's issued share capital over a period of up to two years from the date of shareholder approval Reinforces commitment to enhancing shareholder value as part of the Company's capital allocation framework and confidence in talabat's growth outlook Shareholders will also vote to approve the final proposed 2025 dividends of USD 219 million (3.450 fils per share) at the AGM scheduled on 13 April 2026, bringing total 2025 dividends to USD 421 million (6.638 fils per share) Board mandates the appointment of a liquidity provider to enhance trading liquidity

Dubai, UAE, 12 March 2026: Talabat Holding plc (“ talabat” or the“ Company”), the leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, today announces that its Board of Directors has recommended a share buyback programme of up to 5% of the Company's issued share capital, to be executed over a period of up to two years from the date of shareholder approval.

This initiative, alongside the Company's recently announced strategic investments to support future growth and its ongoing dividend policy, reflects a disciplined and coherent capital allocation framework. It also underscores the Board's confidence in talabat's long-term growth strategy and its commitment to delivering sustained value to shareholders.

The buyback, if approved, will be executed through open-market transactions on the Dubai Financial Market (“ DFM”), in accordance with the applicable regulations and under the oversight of the Board of Directors. The programme is expected to be funded from the Company's existing cash resources and ongoing free cash flow generation. The actual number of shares repurchased will depend on market conditions, prevailing share price levels, available liquidity, and other relevant factors, and there can be no assurance that the full 5% will be acquired.

As previously announced, shareholders will also be asked to vote on a number of resolutions at the AGM, including the approval of the final dividend of USD 219 million (3.450 fils per share) in respect of the second half of 2025. This brings total dividends for 2025 to USD 421 million (6.638 fils per share) and cumulative dividends since IPO to USD 531 million (8.373 fils per share).

Further details regarding the AGM agenda, including the formal meeting invitation, are available on the Company's website and the DFM website, and will be updated in due course.

Toon Gyssels, Chief Executive Officer of talabat, commented:“This share buyback programme reflects our confidence in talabat's future and our belief that the current market valuation and share price do not fully reflect the long-term strength of our platform. The buyback, combined with our dividend policy, underscores our commitment to delivering attractive total returns to shareholders while continuing to invest strategically in the growth of our food, grocery and retail categories.”

talabat's capital allocation framework prioritizes investments that generate returns above the Company's cost of capital, while returning excess capital to shareholders when appropriate. With a strong balance sheet, robust cash generation and continued investment in growth across food, grocery and retail, the proposed share buyback reflects the Board's view that share repurchases represent an efficient deployment of excess capital at the Company's current valuation.

Separately, the Board has mandated management to appoint a liquidity provider for the Company's shares on the DFM. This appointment is intended to enhance order book depth and improve overall trading liquidity for the Company's shares on the DFM. A further announcement will be made upon its conclusion.

