CHINA LIBERAL INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Stockholders That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (“China Liberal” or the“Company”) (OTCMKTS: CLEUF) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CLEU Shares between January 22 and January 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until March 31, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, China Liberal utilized illegal means of obtaining value of the Company's public listing – coordinating with criminal scammers to carry out a pump-and-dump scheme involving the Company's shares. The complaint alleges that scammers recruited victims through advertisements on the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms promoting supposed investment clubs associated with celebrities, well-known investors, and advisory firms. Victims were led to WhatsApp groups, where scammers posed as financial advisors and encouraged victims to purchase securities whose prices the scammers were manipulating so that their co-conspirators could unload their holdings at artificially inflated prices, reaping massive illegal profits.

Plaintiffs allege that the market became aware of this fraud on January 30, 2025, and that as a result, the stock price immediately collapsed, harming investors in excess of $300 million.



