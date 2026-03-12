Broadcom Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions For Scaling AI Infrastructure At OFC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Spotlighting end-to-end AI infrastructure portfolio for gigawatt-scale clusters – spanning XPU, Ethernet, Optics, SerDes, DSP, and PCIe solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced the expansion of its open, scalable, and power-efficient AI infrastructure portfolio for gigawatt-scale AI clusters. These industry-leading solutions – including the 3.5D XPU, 102.4T Ethernet switch with co-packaged optics (CPO), 400G/lane optical DSP, 200G/lane Ethernet retimers and AEC, and PCIe Gen6 switches and retimers – will be showcased at the 2026 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) from March 15-19 in Los Angeles. Broadcom's demonstrations and presentations will highlight its end-to-end connectivity solutions paving the path for the 200T AI era.

“The explosion of generative AI demands an open, end-to-end fabric that can scale without compromise,” said Charlie Kawwas, Ph. D., president of Broadcom's Semiconductor Solutions Group.“From the industry's first and only shipping 102T Ethernet switch to our first-to-market 400G/lane optical DSPs, we are out-innovating the market to solve the most complex power and bandwidth challenges with open standards for scale-up, scale-out, and scale-across connectivity. We are successfully executing on our roadmap to 200T, providing our partners with the interoperable, low-power foundation required to build the world's largest AI clusters.”

At OFC 2026, Broadcom is debuting TaurusTM, the industry's first 400G/lane optical DSP, paired with Broadcom's first-to-market 400G electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) and photodiodes (PD). Together, the 400G/lane optical DSP and 400G EML/PD enable optical module manufacturers to deliver cost-effective, low-power 1.6T transceivers, while laying the foundation for future 3.2T optical transceivers to support next-generation 204.8T switching platforms.

In addition to the 400G/lane optical DSP and optics, Broadcom will showcase a wide range of novel technologies underscoring its commitment to developing advanced solutions for AI infrastructure:



3.5D XDSiP: Now in production – the industry's first modular multi-dimensional XPU platform combining 2.5D techniques and 3D-IC integration using Face-to-Face (F2F) technology to deliver unprecedented compute performance and power efficiency for custom AI accelerators.

Ethernet Switches for AI: The industry's only complete Ethernet portfolio for AI scale-up, scale-out, and scale-across, featuring the first and only shipping 102.4T Tomahawk 6 now shipping in production volume, Tomahawk 6–Davisson CPO, Tomahawk Ultra (delivering ultra-low 250ns latency), and Jericho 4 (enabling secure, lossless fabrics for 1M+ XPU clusters).

800G AI NIC: Industry's first 800G NIC, Thor Ultra, enabling scalable, Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC)-compliant AI networks with unparalleled performance, interoperability, and efficiency.

Optics for AI: Leading-edge 200G/lane VCSEL, EML, CWL, and CPO technologies facilitating high speed interconnects for front-end and back-end networks of large-scale AI clusters.

VCSEL-based Near-Packaged Optics (NPO): High-performance 3.2T VCSEL-based NPO solution providing superior efficiency, field-proven reliability, and high escape bandwidth density. 200G/lane Ethernet Retimers & AECs: Industry-leading 200G/lane retimer solutions (including the new Agera 3) for long-reach Ethernet backplane and front-port applications, as well as extended active electrical cables (AECs) capable of up to 6m reach.

PCIe Gen6: High-port PCIe Gen6 switch and retimer solutions simplifying interoperability and system design with advanced telemetry and diagnostics and PCIe fabric configuration & orchestration capabilities.



As part of its commitment to open standard technologies, Broadcom, along with other industry players, founded the Optical Compute Interconnect (OCI) Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) to establish a new open specification to build a robust, multi-vendor ecosystem for the next generation of AI infrastructure. As the industry further accelerates AI infrastructure deployment, networking requires a paradigm shift from electrical to optical-based scale-up architectures. By creating a "plug-and-play" spec, the OCI MSA allows XPUs and switches to be matched with the best optical technology from multiple suppliers.

Broadcom is also collaborating with more than 30 partners to demonstrate a wide array of its industry-leading solutions across the show floor at OFC 2026. Throughout the conference, Broadcom is speaking on the technical challenges and advancements in optical networking and communications. Key talks and technical panel sessions will include:



Chasing the Limit: On the Path to Photonic Scale-Up with Ultra-Low-Energy /Bit, Sunday March 15, 1:00 – 3:30 PM.

Scale Out Data Center Networks, Optica Executive Forum, Monday March 16, 10:50 AM – 12:00 PM.

Scale-Out and Scale-Up Photonic Interconnects, Monday March 16, 5:45 – 6:15 PM.

Market Status and Enabling Technologies of 1.6Tbps and Beyond, Tuesday March 17, 12:30 – 2:00 PM.

Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future Growth, Tuesday March 17, 2:15 – 3:45 PM.

OIF: CEI-448Gbps-Fast and Furious Signaling Spec Development, Tuesday March 17, 4:00 – 5:00 PM.

Next Generation Interconnects for AI Scale-Up Systems Symposium, Tuesday March 17, 4:30 – 6:30 PM.

400G per Lane Differential Drive Electro-absorption Modulated Lasers (EML) With 99GHz 6-dB EO BW for Next Generation 3.2T IM-DD Applications, Tuesday March 17, 6:00 – 6:15 PM.

200G/Lane 50-m Multimode VCSEL Link by Low-Material-Dispersion Graded-Index Plastic Optical Fiber, Thursday, March 19, 8:30 – 8:45 AM.

OIF: Driving Optical Interconnect Specs for AI, Thursday, March 19, 1:30 – 2:30 PM. Is CPO Integration Ready for AI Pipelines?, Sunday, March 15, 4:00 – 6:30 PM.



To learn more about Broadcom's technical speaking sessions, joint partner demonstrations, technology showcases, news and stories, and other activities at OFC 2026, please visit here.

