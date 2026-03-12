TEAM, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(unaudited, in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Favorable (Unfavorable)
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Revenues
|IHT
|$
|108,490
|$
|106,436
|$
|2,054
|1.9
|%
|MS
|116,336
|106,860
|9,476
|8.9
|%
|$
|224,826
|$
|213,296
|$
|11,530
|5.4
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|IHT
|$
|7,860
|$
|9,508
|$
|(1,648
|)
|(17.3
|)%
|MS
|11,545
|8,099
|3,446
|42.5
|%
|Corporate and shared support services
|(12,776
|)
|(15,402
|)
|2,626
|17.0
|%
|$
|6,629
|$
|2,205
|$
|4,424
|200.6
|%
Revenues. IHT's revenue increased by $2.1 million, or 1.9%, compared to the prior year period, driven primarily by higher turnaround activity in the U.S. MS revenue increased by $9.5 million or 8.9%, including a $5.5 million revenue increase in the U.S. due to higher turnaround activities in the oil and refining sectors, and a $4.5 million increase from project work in Canada.
Operating income (loss). IHT's fourth quarter 2025 operating income decreased by $1.6 million to $7.9 million mainly due to the timing of certain labor related and equipment costs. MS operating income improved by approximately $3.4 million due to pricing and job mix and the realized benefit from cost reductions implemented throughout 2025. Corporate and shared support services costs decreased by $2.6 million or 17.0%, driven mainly by lower insurance and legal related expenses.
The following table illustrates the composition of the Company's revenue and operating income (loss) by segment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(unaudited, in thousands)
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|Favorable (Unfavorable)
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Revenues
|IHT
|$
|458,879
|$
|426,722
|$
|32,157
|7.5
|%
|MS
|437,604
|425,550
|12,054
|2.8
|%
|$
|896,483
|$
|852,272
|$
|44,211
|5.2
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|IHT
|$
|43,855
|$
|37,012
|$
|6,843
|18.5
|%
|MS
|26,424
|27,287
|(863
|)
|(3.2
|)%
|Corporate and shared support services
|(56,208
|)
|(54,163
|)
|(2,045
|)
|(3.8
|)%
|$
|14,071
|$
|10,136
|$
|3,935
|38.8
|%
Revenues. IHT revenues increased by $32.2 million, or 7.5%, as compared to 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a $28.5 million increase in U.S. revenue, reflecting higher call-out and turnaround activity as well as expanded projects at our lab inspection and testing facility in Cincinnati. In addition, revenue in Canada and other international regions increased by $2.5 million and $1.2 million respectively, due to increased non-destructive examination and heat-treating activity. MS revenue increased by $12.1 million, or 2.8%, over the prior year. This included a $14.6 million increase in U.S. revenue, driven by higher turnaround activities in the oil and refining sectors, and a $7.4 million increase in Canada, resulting from expanded project work. This growth was partially offset by a $9.9 million revenue decrease in other international regions attributable to reduced project activity in call-out and leak repair services.
Operating income (loss). IHT's operating income grew by 18.5% to $43.9 million, primarily due to lower costs and an improved job mix, which drove higher gross margins in the U.S. Operating income in both Canada and other international regions also increased by $0.5 million each, for the reasons noted above. MS operating income decreased by $0.9 million year over year to $26.4 million, with operating income in the U.S. and Canada increasing by $3.9 million and $0.6 million, respectively, partially offset by lower operating income from other international regions for the reasons noted above. Corporate operating loss increased by $2.0 million, mainly due to higher professional fees in the current year associated with the debt and equity transactions discussed above.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
At December 31, 2025, the Company had $77.4 million of total liquidity, consisting of consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $14.1 million (excluding $4.0 million of restricted cash) and $63.4 million in undrawn availability under its various credit facilities. Additionally, in connection with the September 2025 preferred stock and warrants issuance, and subject to certain conditions regarding the use of proceeds as outlined in the purchase agreement related thereto, the Company has the option through September 2027 to draw upon up to an additional $30.0 million as a delayed draw and concurrently issue additional preferred stock and warrants.
The Company's total debt as of December 31, 2025 was $297.2 million compared to $325.1 million as of fiscal year end 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the paydown on the 2022 ABL Credit Agreement and Second A&R Second Lien Term Loan following the issuance of preferred stock and warrants on September 11, 2025, partially offset by new borrowings from the refinancing completed on March 12, 2025. The Company's net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $279.1 million at December 31, 2025.
2026 Outlook
Due to the change in leadership, the Company is not providing full-year guidance at this time. The Company is actively reviewing strategic priorities and operational plans and expects to provide updated guidance for fiscal year 2026 after the first quarter.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP measures in this earnings release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate TEAM's performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is contained in the accompanying schedule for each of the fiscal periods indicated.
About TEAM, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, TEAM, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering customers access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary inspection, heat-treating, and mechanical services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our customers' most critical assets. Through locations in 13 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit
Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions, and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable, and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties. They include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial and growth prospects and strategy, including the implementation of cost-saving measures. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Although it is not possible to identify all of these factors, they include, among others: the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash from operations, access its credit facilities, or maintain its compliance with covenants under its credit agreements, the duration and magnitude of accidents, extreme weather, natural disasters, and pandemics and related global economic effects and inflationary pressures, the Company's liquidity and ability to obtain additional financing, the Company's ability to execute on its cost management actions, the impact of new or changes to existing governmental laws and regulations and their application, including tariffs; the outcome of tax examinations, changes in tax laws, and other tax matters; foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to successfully divest assets on terms that are favorable to the Company; the Company's ability to repay, refinance or restructure its debt and the debt of certain of its subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; the Company's continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and such known factors as are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including statements regarding the Company's financial prospects and the implementation of cost-saving measures, will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues
|$
|224,826
|$
|213,296
|$
|896,483
|$
|852,272
|Operating expenses
|166,517
|155,955
|664,775
|629,122
|Gross margin
|58,309
|57,341
|231,708
|223,150
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|51,680
|55,136
|217,637
|213,014
|Operating income
|6,629
|2,205
|14,071
|10,136
|Interest expense, net
|(9,489
|)
|(12,031
|)
|(44,676
|)
|(47,808
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|(13,136
|)
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|(493
|)
|3,871
|(2,889
|)
|2,682
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,353
|)
|(5,955
|)
|(46,630
|)
|(34,990
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(426
|)
|(1,227
|)
|(2,580
|)
|(3,276
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,779
|)
|$
|(7,182
|)
|$
|(49,210
|)
|$
|(38,266
|)
|Dividend and accretion to redemption value on redeemable preferred stock
|(2,841
|)
|-
|(3,451
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(6,620
|)
|$
|(7,182
|)
|$
|(52,661
|)
|$
|(38,266
|)
|Loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(1.47
|)
|$
|(1.61
|)
|$
|(11.70
|)
|$
|(8.64
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|4,517
|4,463
|4,501
|4,429
The following table includes the details of depreciation and amortization expense:
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Amount included in operating expenses
|$
|2,998
|$
|3,210
|$
|12,495
|$
|13,730
|Amount included in SG&A expenses
|5,408
|5,151
|21,587
|22,565
|Total depreciation and amortization
|$
|8,406
|$
|8,361
|$
|34,082
|$
|36,295
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
| 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,145
|$
|35,545
|Other current assets
|248,260
|269,558
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|110,628
|112,835
|Other non-current assets
|108,420
|110,427
|Total assets
|$
|485,453
|$
|528,365
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|$
|3,858
|$
|6,485
|Other current liabilities
|116,197
|164,763
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities
|293,343
|318,626
|Other non-current liabilities
|44,585
|36,753
|Redeemable preferred stock
|51,951
|-
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(24,481
|)
|1,738
|Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|485,453
|$
|528,365
|TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,779
|)
|$
|(7,182
|)
|$
|(49,210
|)
|$
|(38,266
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|8,406
|8,361
|34,082
|36,295
|Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discounts and deferred financing costs
|1,126
|1,536
|5,065
|6,226
|Deferred income taxes
|479
|(430
|)
|(15
|)
|(1,184
|)
|Non-cash compensation cost
|130
|529
|795
|2,273
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|13,136
|-
|Change in working capital and other
|10,412
|18,810
|(15,201
|)
|17,423
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|16,774
|21,624
|(11,348
|)
|22,767
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(2,134
|)
|(2,011
|)
|(9,289
|)
|(9,465
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of assets
|146
|18
|228
|167
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,988
|)
|(1,993
|)
|(9,061
|)
|(9,298
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings (payments) under ABL Facilities, net
|(9,100
|)
|(1
|)
|(19,118
|)
|(510
|)
|Payments under Corre DDTL
|-
|-
|(35,700
|)
|-
|Payments under Corre Uptiered Loan
|-
|-
|(55,894
|)
|-
|Borrowings (payments) under HPS First Lien Term Loan, net
|(437
|)
|-
|173,688
|-
|Payments under Corre Second Lien Term Loan
|-
|-
|(41,803
|)
|-
|Payments under ME/RE Loans
|-
|(711
|)
|(23,427
|)
|(2,842
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrants
|(751
|)
|-
|67,226
|-
|Payments under Corre Incremental Term Loans
|-
|(356
|)
|(48,015
|)
|(1,425
|)
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|75
|(1,091
|)
|(11,337
|)
|(8,462
|)
|Other
|(1,156
|)
|(661
|)
|(2,813
|)
|492
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(11,369
|)
|(2,820
|)
|2,807
|(12,747
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(84
|)
|(353
|)
|202
|(604
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,333
|$
|16,458
|$
|(17,400
|)
|$
|118
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SEGMENT INFORMATION
|(unaudited, in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|IHT
|$
|108,490
|$
|106,436
|$
|458,879
|$
|426,722
|MS
|116,336
|106,860
|437,604
|425,550
|$
|224,826
|$
|213,296
|$
|896,483
|$
|852,272
|Operating income (loss)
|IHT
|$
|7,860
|$
|9,508
|$
|43,855
|$
|37,012
|MS
|11,545
|8,099
|26,424
|27,287
|Corporate and shared support services
|(12,776
|)
|(15,402
|)
|(56,208
|)
|(54,163
|)
|$
|6,629
|$
|2,205
|$
|14,071
|$
|10,136
|Segment Adjusted EBIT1
|IHT
|$
|8,001
|$
|9,724
|$
|45,020
|$
|37,725
|MS
|12,081
|8,221
|28,006
|28,056
|Corporate and shared support services
|(12,214
|)
|(12,204
|)
|(47,178
|)
|(50,087
|)
|$
|7,868
|$
|5,741
|$
|25,848
|$
|15,694
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA1
|IHT
|$
|11,068
|$
|12,567
|$
|57,052
|$
|49,503
|MS
|16,086
|12,564
|44,761
|46,117
|Corporate and shared support services
|(10,750
|)
|(10,500
|)
|(41,088
|)
|(41,358
|)
|$
|16,404
|$
|14,631
|$
|60,725
|$
|54,262
___________________
1 See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, which are derived from consolidated financial information, including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per share; earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”); Adjusted EBIT (defined below); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), free cash flow and net debt to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis.
The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share to exclude the following items: non-routine legal costs and settlements, non-routine professional fees, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, certain severance charges, non-routine write-off of assets, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of core operating activities. Consolidated Adjusted EBIT, as defined by us, excludes the costs excluded from adjusted net income (loss), as well as income tax expense (benefit), interest charges, foreign currency (gain) loss, pension credit, and items of other (income) expense. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation costs from consolidated Adjusted EBIT. Segment Adjusted EBIT is equal to segment operating income (loss) excluding costs associated with non-routine legal costs and settlements, non-routine professional fees, certain severance charges, and certain other items as determined by management. Segment Adjusted EBITDA further excludes depreciation, amortization, and non-cash share-based compensation costs from segment Adjusted EBIT. Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expense is defined to exclude non-routine legal costs and settlements, non-routine professional fees, certain severance charges, certain other items that we believe are not indicative of core operating activities and non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization and non-cash compensation. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus capital expenditures paid in cash. Net debt is defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of debt, including finance lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of our financial position and results of operations. In particular, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, consolidated Adjusted EBIT, and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures of performance which are commonly used by industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to analyze operating performance in our industry, perform analytical comparisons, benchmark performance between periods, and measure our performance against externally communicated targets. Our segment Adjusted EBITDA is also used as a basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker (Chief Executive Officer) to evaluate the performance of our reportable segments. Free cash flow is used by our management and investors to analyze our ability to service and repay debt and return value directly to stakeholders.
Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Further, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The liquidity measure of free cash flow does not represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below.
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted Net Loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,779
|)
|$
|(7,182
|)
|$
|(49,210
|)
|$
|(38,266
|)
|Professional fees and other1
|1,901
|1,196
|8,186
|4,111
|Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves
|(1,141
|)
|1,976
|2,120
|124
|Severance charges, net
|477
|364
|1,470
|1,323
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|13,136
|-
|Write-off of software cost
|-
|-
|45
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items
|(99
|)
|(8
|)
|(200
|)
|(210
|)
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(2,641
|)
|$
|(3,654
|)
|$
|(24,453
|)
|$
|(32,918
|)
|Dividend and accretion to redemption value on redeemable preferred stock
|(2,841
|)
|-
|(3,451
|)
|-
|Adjusted Net Loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(5,482
|)
|$
|(3,654
|)
|$
|(27,904
|)
|$
|(32,918
|)
|Adjusted net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(1.21
|)
|$
|(0.82
|)
|$
|(6.20
|)
|$
|(7.43
|)
|Consolidated Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,779
|)
|$
|(7,182
|)
|$
|(49,210
|)
|$
|(38,266
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|426
|1,227
|2,580
|3,276
|Interest expense, net
|9,489
|12,031
|44,676
|47,808
|Foreign currency loss (gain)
|661
|(3,735
|)
|3,274
|(2,231
|)
|Gain on sale of assets
|(113
|)
|(16
|)
|(216
|)
|(5
|)
|Professional fees and other1
|1,901
|1,196
|8,186
|4,111
|Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves
|(1,141
|)
|1,976
|2,120
|124
|Severance charges, net
|477
|364
|1,470
|1,323
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|13,136
|-
|Write-off of software cost
|-
|-
|45
|-
|Pension credit2
|(53
|)
|(120
|)
|(213
|)
|(446
|)
|Consolidated Adjusted EBIT
|7,868
|5,741
|25,848
|15,694
|Depreciation and amortization
|Amount included in operating expenses
|2,998
|3,210
|12,495
|13,730
|Amount included in SG&A expenses
|5,408
|5,151
|21,587
|22,565
|Total depreciation and amortization
|8,406
|8,361
|34,082
|36,295
|Non-cash share-based compensation costs
|130
|529
|795
|2,273
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,404
|$
|14,631
|$
|60,725
|$
|54,262
|Free Cash Flow:
|Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|16,774
|$
|21,624
|$
|(11,348
|)
|$
|22,767
|Capital expenditures
|(2,134
|)
|(2,011
|)
|(9,289
|)
|(9,465
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|14,640
|$
|19,613
|$
|(20,637
|)
|$
|13,302
____________________________________
1 The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include $0.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively related to debt financing and $1.5 million and $6.5 million, respectively related to support costs. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, include $1.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively, related to costs associated with debt financing, and $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, for lease extinguishment charges, support and other costs.
2 Represents pension credits for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the amount of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan was frozen in 1994 and no new participants have been added since that date.
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
|(unaudited, in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Segment Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:
|IHT
|Operating income
|$
|7,860
|$
|9,508
|$
|43,855
|$
|37,012
|Professional fees and other1
|141
|122
|985
|162
|Severance charges, net
|-
|94
|180
|551
|Adjusted EBIT
|8,001
|9,724
|45,020
|37,725
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,067
|2,843
|12,032
|11,778
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,068
|$
|12,567
|$
|57,052
|$
|49,503
|MS
|Operating income
|$
|11,545
|$
|8,099
|$
|26,424
|$
|27,287
|Professional fees and other1
|71
|-
|71
|140
|Legal costs
|-
|-
|251
|41
|Severance charges, net
|465
|122
|1,260
|588
|Adjusted EBIT
|12,081
|8,221
|28,006
|28,056
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,005
|4,343
|16,755
|18,061
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,086
|$
|12,564
|$
|44,761
|$
|46,117
|Corporate and shared support services
|Net loss
|$
|(23,184
|)
|$
|(24,789
|)
|$
|(119,489
|)
|$
|(102,565
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|426
|1,227
|2,580
|3,276
|Gain on sale of assets
|(113
|)
|(16
|)
|(216
|)
|(5
|)
|Interest expense, net
|9,489
|12,031
|44,676
|47,808
|Foreign currency loss (gain)
|661
|(3,735
|)
|3,274
|(2,231
|)
|Professional fees and other1
|1,689
|1,074
|7,130
|3,809
|Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves
|(1,141
|)
|1,976
|1,869
|83
|Severance charges, net
|12
|148
|30
|184
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|13,136
|-
|Write-off of software cost
|-
|-
|45
|-
|Pension credit2
|(53
|)
|(120
|)
|(213
|)
|(446
|)
|Adjusted EBIT
|(12,214
|)
|(12,204
|)
|(47,178
|)
|(50,087
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,334
|1,175
|5,295
|6,456
|Non-cash share-based compensation costs
|130
|529
|795
|2,273
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(10,750
|)
|$
|(10,500
|)
|$
|(41,088
|)
|$
|(41,358
|)
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,404
|$
|14,631
|$
|60,725
|$
|54,262
___________________
1 The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include $0.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively related to debt financing and $1.5 million and $6.5 million, respectively related to support costs. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, include $1.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively, related to costs associated with debt financing, and $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, for lease extinguishment charges, support and other costs.
2 Represents pension credits for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the amount of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan was frozen in 1994 and no new participants have been added since that date.
|TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
|(unaudited, in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|$
|51,680
|$
|55,136
|$
|217,637
|$
|213,014
|Less:
|Depreciation and amortization in SG&A expenses
|5,408
|5,151
|21,587
|22,565
|Non-cash share-based compensation costs
|130
|529
|795
|2,273
|Professional fees and other1
|1,901
|1,196
|8,186
|4,111
|Legal costs (credits) and litigation reserves
|(1,141
|)
|1,976
|2,120
|124
|Severance charges included in SG&A expenses
|396
|327
|1,232
|1,245
|Total non-cash/non-recurring items
|6,694
|9,179
|33,920
|30,318
|Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|$
|44,986
|$
|45,957
|$
|183,717
|$
|182,696
___________________
1 The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 include $0.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively related to debt financing and $1.5 million and $6.5 million, respectively related to support costs. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, include $1.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively, related to costs associated with debt financing, and $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, for lease extinguishment charges, support and other costs.
