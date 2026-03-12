Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Extension Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV; FSE: 7JO0) (“Rakovina” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce that the TSXV has granted the Company a 30-day extension with respect to its non-brokered private placement financing (the“Offering”), previously announced on January 27, 2026 and February 20, 2026. The Offering is now expected to close on or before April 9, 2026, or other such date or dates as determined by the Company and acceptable to the TSXV.

As previously disclosed, the Company intends to raise up to $1,000,000 through the Offering as follows:

Offering up to 8,333,334 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share for gross proceeds of up to approximately $1.0 million As consideration for services provided in connection with the Common Share Private Placement, the Company may pay a finder's fee to certain eligible finders who introduce subscribers to the financing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to provide near-term working capital to support ongoing corporate activities and strategic initiatives while the Company continues to evaluate longer-term financing alternatives.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at .

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“is expected,”“expects,”“scheduled,”“intends,”“contemplates,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might,” or“will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company's profile page at

