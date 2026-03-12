Blackrock Issues Staked Ether ETF As Demand Grows For Crypto Yield

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Wall Street asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: $BLK) is launching a staked Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) as demand for cryptocurrency yield grows among investors.

BlackRock's iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB) begins trading on the Nasdaq (NASDAQ: $NDAQ) exchange on March 12.

The fund marks the asset manager's third cryptocurrency ETF and the first to incorporate staking.

The new ETHB fund will hold spot Ethereum and stake a portion of its holdings on the Ethereum network, allowing investors to earn rewards while also benefiting from price movements.

Staking is the process of locking up cryptocurrencies to help validate transactions on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, acting as a validator to help secure the network.

In return for staking their cryptocurrency, users receive rewards in the form of passive income, making it a way to earn yield.

Analysts refer to crypto staking as similar to earning interest on cash held in a bank account.

The new staked Ethereum ETF expands BlackRock's existing digital asset lineup, which also includes the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA).

Those funds have grown strongly since their 2024 debuts, with IBIT today managing more than $55 billion U.S. in assets and ETHA holding about $6.5 billion U.S.

Ethereum uses a proof-of-stake system that allows holders of its native token to lock up coins to help validate transactions and secure the network.

In return, users get various rewards that are viewed as yield. Until now, Ethereum ETFs have offered only price exposure without any staking.

BlackRock said that it expects interest in the new staked Ethereum ETF to come from a wide range of investors, including individual traders, financial advisors, and hedge funds.

Ethereum is currently trading at $2,068 U.S. per digital token.

BLK stock has risen 5% in the last year to trade at $951.17 U.S. a share.