Rivian To Launch Model Y Rival R2 SUV In Four Variants Starting Spring

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) on Thursday announced the pricing and trims of the company's new and upcoming R2 SUV expected to rival Tesla's best-selling Model Y.

The company said that the all-new R2 will be available in four configurations, namely Performance, Premium and two Standard versions. Deliveries will start with the R2 Performance variant with a launch package in spring 2026 which will have a starting price of $57,990. The launch package will be available for only a limited time.

The Premium configuration will be launched in late 2026 with a starting price of $53,990 and Standard configuration in the first half of 2027 with a sticker price of $48,490.

An additional Standard variant will arrive in late 2027 with a starting price of around $45,000, the company said. More details on the configuration will be shared later, it added.

Rivian, Tesla Rivalry

The mid-size R2 SUV is expected to launch Rivian into the mass market EV segment in the lines of Tesla's best-selling Model Y SUV.

The company's current day offerings, the R1 SUV and the R1 truck, start at around $70,000, making them premium-end products. However, Tesla's Model Y starts at a much lower price point of $39,990.

R2 Performance

The R2 lineup will offer up to 656 horsepower, 0–60 mph acceleration in as quick as 3.6 seconds while also offering an estimated range of up to 345 miles. The vehicle will be available in eight exterior colors, including Midnight, Glacier White, Forest Green, Borealis, Launch Green, Catalina Cove, Esker Silver and Half Moon Grey. The Launch Green paint will be available only for a limited time with the launch package, the company noted.

The vehicles will also come with hardware of the company's Autonomy+, a subscription-based suite of advanced driver-assistance features, inbuilt. The vehicle will come with a 60-day trial of Autonomy+, following which, customers can subscribe to it for $49.99/ month or a one-time price of $2,500.

