ATPC Stock Just Witnessed A Relentless Rally Of 160% In Three Sessions What's Driving Investor Enthusiasm?

Agape ATP carried out a 1-for-50 reverse stock split last month in a bid to regain compliance.

Shares of Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) surged 25% on Thursday, extending a three-session rally that has lifted the stock by more than 160%, after the company announced it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company had received a notice on Jan. 27, 2026, after its share price remained below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. The exchange later warned the stock could be delisted under the“Low Priced Stocks” rule after it closed at $0.10 or lower for ten consecutive trading days through January 30.

However, the company disclosed that it received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on March 10 confirming its compliance with the bid price rule and allowing it to remain listed. As a result, the hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on March 17 has been cancelled.

Agape ATP carried out a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, which took effect on February 9, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning the following day.

ATPC's Unit To Explore Energy Trading

The rally began on Tuesday after the company's unit, ATPC Green Energy, signed a collaboration agreement with Citadel Investment to explore international energy trading opportunities. The stock closed 87% higher, its biggest intraday gain since the reverse stock split took effect.

The partnership will focus on identifying and facilitating transactions involving oil, gas, petroleum products, and petrochemicals, while leveraging Citadel's supply network to support competitive pricing and long-term cross-border supply arrangements.

Retail sentiment for ATPC has remained 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours, with 'extremely high' message volumes.

What Did Stocktwits Users Say?

One user expects the stock to register further gains.

Another user expects the stock to climb over $8. It is currently trading around $5.

More than 38 million shares changed hands on Thursday, far exceeding the average of around 0.2 million, according to Stocktwits data.

