Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Empire Company Limited

2026-03-12 03:14:39
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Empire Company Limited: Today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026. For the quarter, the Company recorded net (loss) earnings of $(385) million ($(1.68) per share) compared to $146 million ($0.62 per share) last year. For the quarter, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $164 million ($0.72 per share) compared to $146 million ($0.62 per share) last year, an increase of 12.3% (or 16.1% per share). Empire Company Limited shares T.A are trading down $1..85 at $46.90.

MENAFN12032026000212011056ID1110854565



