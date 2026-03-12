403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Empire Company Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Empire Company Limited: Today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026. For the quarter, the Company recorded net (loss) earnings of $(385) million ($(1.68) per share) compared to $146 million ($0.62 per share) last year. For the quarter, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $164 million ($0.72 per share) compared to $146 million ($0.62 per share) last year, an increase of 12.3% (or 16.1% per share). Empire Company Limited shares T.A are trading down $1..85 at $46.90.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment