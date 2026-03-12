Xinbaiqin Launches New All-Electric Bulk Feed Transport Vehicle, Redefining Sustainable Agriculture Logistics
After 8 months of rigorous field testing across 6 provinces, Xinbaiqin will unveil its groundbreaking pure electric bulk feed transport truck, developed in collaboration with global commercial vehicle leader Dongfeng Trucks. Combining cutting-edge electrification with precision engineering, the vehicle promises to revolutionize feed transportation efficiency and sustainability while addressing feed loss challenges prevalent in traditional diesel fleets.
Innovative Design & Enhanced Performance Built on a Dongfeng 8x4 heavy-duty chassis, the truck boasts a total length of approximately 10.9 meters and a compact turning radius, ensuring superior maneuverability in narrow farm roads and urban-rural corridors. The high-strength tank maintains feed freshness for 72+ hours, while its optimized auger conveying design minimizes residual material buildup to under 0.8% capacity. A big breakthrough lies in the roof-mounted oversized pneumatic feed inlet, which significantly improves gravity-fed filling efficiency (up to more than 90%), reducing loading time by up to 30%.This launch marks a milestone in smart, eco-friendly logistics. By integrating Dongfeng's reliable chassis technology with our proprietary tank innovations, Xinbaiqin is empowering customers to achieve faster, cleaner, and more cost-effective operations
Sustainability Meets Practicality The truck's zero-emission electric drivetrain cuts fuel costs by 40% compared to diesel counterparts, with regenerative braking extending component lifespan by 15%, aligning with global decarbonization goals. Its high-capacity battery supports a range of 300 km on a single charge---sufficient for 3-day regional feed distribution cycles---ideal for regional feed distribution networks.
Strategic Launch & Availability The vehicle will debut at the 2025 China Animal Husbandry Expo (Booth Number 4N03, the Large Enterprise Hall 4, May 19-21, Qingdao, Shandong Province) and enter mass production in Q3 2025. Priority procurement agreements have been signed with CP Foods, with pre-orders open globally in July 2025 through Xinbaiqin's 10-nation dealership network.
