All About Us Global Media Production Group Launches Multimedia Platform In Brentwood, New York

All About Us Global Media Production Group, LLC (AAU Media, a media production company) has launched a multimedia platform from its headquarters in Brentwood, New York. The platform began operations on October 15, 2024, and offers television, radio broadcasting, digital magazines, and live streaming content. The initiative addresses social issues affecting youth and families through media production and educational programming.

The company operates as a for-profit extension of The Whitney E. Johnson Foundation, Inc., with media production supporting community programs. Proceeds from the platform fund foundation programs including mentoring, tutoring, scholarships, and enrichment activities. Content covers topics such as bullying prevention, domestic violence awareness, mental health advocacy, and parenting resources.

Chevonna Johnson, founder and CEO of AAU Media, has over twenty years of experience in healthcare administration and social services. Johnson also founded Young Women Rising Above Perceptions, a mentoring program for young women. "Media provides opportunities to reach people and offer resources that support families and communities," Johnson said.

Roger C. Johnson Sr., co-founder and CFO, provides strategic and operational leadership. A Business Administration graduate of Delaware State University and retired New York City Correction Officer, he has worked with legislators and community institutions on programs addressing youth violence and educational inequality. His partnerships include collaborations with Suffolk County Community College.

The multimedia platform uses streaming technology to distribute content nationally and internationally. The organization plans to establish satellite offices in Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Southern regions by 2025. Future initiatives include food pantry programs and educational symposiums scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

