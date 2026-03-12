Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN) securities between May 9, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose Driven Brands' financial condition and the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting through a series of inaccurate financial reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from May 9, 2023, to November 5, 2025. The Complaint alleges that among many other errors, Driven Brands' balance sheets contained an unreconciled cash balance originating in 2023 which resulted in revenue and cash being overstated in 2023 and 2024, and operating expenses being understated over the same period.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Driven should contact the Firm prior to the May 8, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

