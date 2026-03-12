4-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient Undergoes UAE's First Paediatric Cardiac Biopsy

Doctors in Abu Dhabi performed the UAE's first paediatric cardiac biopsy on a heart transplant patient, marking a significant milestone in specialised child cardiac care in the country. The procedure was carried out at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in the capital on a four-year-old girl who had previously undergone a heart transplant abroad in 2023.

The biopsy, used to assess the health of a transplanted heart and detect signs of rejection, was conducted by Dr Rizwan Rehman, consultant paediatric and interventional cardiologist at SKMC, together with visiting specialist Dr Joshua Philip Kanter, consultant interventional cardiologist at Children's National Hospital in the US.

Health authorities said the procedure represents the first time such a biopsy has been performed in the UAE for a paediatric patient who had undergone a transplant overseas, enabling follow-up care to take place locally.

“This cardiac biopsy marks a significant milestone for Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and for paediatric transplant care in the UAE,” Dr Kanter said.“By providing specialised care in Abu Dhabi, the emirate's Visiting Physician Programme allows families to stay close to home and surrounded by their support networks.”

The procedure was carried out as part of the Visiting Physicians Programme run by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which brings international specialists to the emirate to help treat complex cases and share expertise with local teams.

Dr Rizwan Rehman said performing the biopsy locally reflects the hospital's growing capabilities in managing complex paediatric transplant cases.

“With all necessary diagnostic blood tests and cardiac biopsy assessments now available locally, we are significantly improving the continuum of care for our young patients,” he said.

The young patient, Alreem, had received her heart transplant overseas after doctors in Abu Dhabi discovered she had a weakened heart muscle when she was just a year and a half old.

Her mother, Alia, described the emotional journey the family had experienced since the diagnosis.

“When Alreem was a year and a half old, SKMC discovered she had a weakened heart muscle. That was the beginning of a long and difficult journey - from Abu Dhabi to abroad,” she said.“I always prayed that she could be treated inside the country, close to home.”

Health officials said enabling such procedures locally can reduce the need for families to travel abroad for complex follow-up care.

Dr Khuloud Abdullah, Executive Director of International Patient Care at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the landmark procedure demonstrates how international collaboration can help strengthen specialised care within the emirate.“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare in Abu Dhabi across all specialities and disciplines.”

According to the Department of Health, the Visiting Physicians Programme has brought 47 international specialists to Abu Dhabi since early 2025. They have performed more than 270 advanced surgical procedures and provided consultations and treatment to about 2,200 patients with rare or complex conditions.

The latest achievement also builds on SKMC's growing role as a regional hub for paediatric heart care, with the hospital previously designated a centre of excellence for paediatric cardiac surgery in Abu Dhabi. gov)

