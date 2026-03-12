Government Launches 'Amman Bridge', NRW Reduction Investment Projects

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Investment launches on Thursday two "major" investment opportunities in the Amman Bridge project, and Non-Revenue Water (NRW) reduction project in the southern and southeastern areas of Amman.

The Ministry called on qualified companies and consortiums specialised in the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of major road and bridge projects to participate in the pre-qualification process of the project according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The Amman Bridge project is one of the "leading" strategic projects in the transport and infrastructure sector, as it includes the construction of Jordan's first 15.8-kilometre suspension highway connecting the north and south of the capital, Amman.

The project will contribute to improving traffic efficiency on one of the busiest axes in the Kingdom, enhancing urban connectivity and supporting economic activity, according to a statement from the Ministry of Investment.

The Amman Bridge also aims to develop an advanced urban transport infrastructure, including; the construction of a two-lane road in each direction, a track for high-frequency buses, the use of intelligent transportation systems, modern propulsion solutions and energy-efficient lighting, enhancing mobility efficiency and reducing the environmental impact.

The project also provides traffic capacity, reduces travel time and improves the quality of life, in addition to being a "promising" investment opportunity within the PPPs projects in the infrastructure sector.

The announcement issued by the Public-Private Partnership Unit at the Ministry of Investment noted that the project will be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

The project will operate on a transit system for a fee, while maintaining King Abdullah II Street as a free alternative road available to users, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Investment also launched another new investment project through its platforms and media, inviting qualified companies or consortiums to participate in the pre-qualification process of the NRW reduction project in the southern and southeastern areas of Amman.

The Project is aligned with the National Water Strategy and aims to reduce non-revenue water and improve the efficiency of water services and operation of distribution networks in the southern and southeastern areas of Amman.

The announcement issued by the Public-Private Partnership Unit at the Ministry of Investment noted that the project will be implemented in cooperation with the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) and Miyahuna Company for implementation of the Project, according to the Ministry statement.